ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Park, MI

MSP troopers find loaded gun on 14-year-old boy waiting for a bus in Hazel Park

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Nb3N_0jXs7A4D00

HAZEL PARK (WWJ) -- A 14-year-old boy was arrested by Michigan State Police in Hazel Park after troopers found a gun on him.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, an MSP trooper was stopped in the area of 8 Mile Rd. and Russell St. when he was approached by the teen, who was on foot.

The teen asked the trooper for help figuring out the DDOT bus schedule.

When the trooper wasn't able to help the boy determine when the next bus would arrive, the trooper offered to give him a ride.

The teen accepted, police said, and the consented to a pat-down before getting into the car.

During the search, troopers found that the teen was carrying a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun in the waistband of his pants, MSP said.

The teen, identified as a Detroit resident, was taken into custody on a charge of Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

He was released to his parents pending a prosecutor review of the case.

More on today's top stories:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Royal Oak Township shooting suspect found in Detroit

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Royal Oak Township last month was arrested in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim in the Nov. 25 shooting was reluctant to speak with investigators about the shooting. However, he finally decided to provide information that led them to 30-year-old Jamison Lee Wilbourn.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman and teen girl struck in hit-and-run on Van Dyke in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were struck in a hit-and-run on Detroit's east side Wednesday night. An adult woman and teenage girl were both hit while walking by a white minivan in the 18300 block of Van Dyke. They were both taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition, Detroit police said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Hazel Park mother threatened to blow up high school, police say

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say the parent of a Hazel Park High School student was arrested and charged after allegedly threatening to blow up the school.Ryan Dunlap, 32, is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and two counts of malicious use of telecommunications service. She was arraigned and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.Police say on Nov. 28, Dunlap made the threat during a phone call about a "disciplinary issue" with her son. She became hostile and allegedly told staff, "and now you're going to see the school get blown up," police say.A school resource officer began investigating, leading to Dunlap later being arrested at her home.Police say Dunlap's son was in trouble for allegedly making threats against two students. He was taken into custody a day after his mother.
HAZEL PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

16-year-old charged after 2 teens shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting two other teens outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit is facing charges. The suspect is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, and four counts of felony firearm, in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting that injured two 16-year-olds.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland veterinarian killed in crash remembered as lover of people, pets

Dr. John Hermann was a good-hearted man who loved people and pets, friends, customers and colleagues said. Hermann, 53, died Sunday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Van Buren Township. Police said his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. He did not have any immediate family in the area. According to friends, his colleagues were like family.
WESTLAND, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk

PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PONTIAC, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy