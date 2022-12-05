MSP troopers find loaded gun on 14-year-old boy waiting for a bus in Hazel Park

HAZEL PARK (WWJ) -- A 14-year-old boy was arrested by Michigan State Police in Hazel Park after troopers found a gun on him.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, an MSP trooper was stopped in the area of 8 Mile Rd. and Russell St. when he was approached by the teen, who was on foot.

The teen asked the trooper for help figuring out the DDOT bus schedule.

When the trooper wasn't able to help the boy determine when the next bus would arrive, the trooper offered to give him a ride.

The teen accepted, police said, and the consented to a pat-down before getting into the car.

During the search, troopers found that the teen was carrying a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun in the waistband of his pants, MSP said.

The teen, identified as a Detroit resident, was taken into custody on a charge of Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

He was released to his parents pending a prosecutor review of the case.

