Lake Orion, MI

Students are safe at school after Lake Orion bus crash scare

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

ORION TWP (WWJ) -- A group of Lake Orion middle schoolers are back in class after walking away from a frightening bus crash Monday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed reports of a crash involving a Lake Orion school bus. At the time of the incident, the bus was travelling west on Silverbell Rd near Squirrel Rd in Orion Township.

Officials said the bus sustained significant front-end damage, including a smashed windshield.

The middle school students on the bus were able to evacuate through the back door, and no injuries were reported.

Lake Orion Schools spokesman Mark Snyder told WWJ that all of the students were examined by medical personnel at the scene and are now in class.

Snyder thanked the first responders who were onsite to provide assistance.

Police are still working to determine what caused the crash. Silverbell Rd was closed over the course of the morning while officers conducted their investigation.

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
