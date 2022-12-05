Read full article on original website
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver
FedEx driver confessed to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl
Fed Ex Driver Arrested and Charged in Death of 7-year-old Girl. Her Body Found 6 Miles from Her Home
Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver
Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
(NewsNation) — In a sea of pink, hundreds of Texans gathered in Wise County, Texas, Monday night to honor the life of Athena Strand. The 7-year-old was reportedly kidnapped and killed last week, allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Horner. The 31-year-old confessed to authorities and disclosed where they could find her body, police said.
The kidnapping and murder of Athena Strand, allegedly by a FedEx driver, is haunting America. Police say the 7-year-old girl was abducted from the driveway of her home outside of Fort Worth, Texas. Her body was found two days later. According to police, 31-year-old suspect Tanner Horner confessed to the crime. Her heartbroken mother says “I cannot describe the pain and absolute anger I feel.” She continues “My princess was taken from me [by] a sick, cruel monster.”
Texas Bartender Who Attacked A Black Woman In A Parking Lot Found Guilty
A former bartender in Dallas was found guilty of attacking a woman in a parking lot in a conflict that stemmed from an argument over one car blocking another. According to CBS News, on Monday (Dec. 5), a Dallas County jury convicted Austin Shuffield of misdemeanor assault and third-degree felony obstruction against L'Daijohnique Lee. He had faced 11 years in prison from the conviction, but both the prosecution and defense agreed to a plea bargain.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl.It happened just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at a home in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street, just off Boulevard 26.According to police, the victim was inside the home with her family when they heard gunfire.The girl was struck by the gunfire in her upper torso. She was the only victim. Her parents took her to a local hospital and she is expected to be OK. Police said she has non-life threatening injuries.There is no word yet on suspects, but police have just started their investigation.Police say this was the only house struck by the gunfire.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Dallas last month.On Dec. 6, 2022, Dallas police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, in connection with a Nov. 14, 2022 hit-and-run that left Bo Stephens, 33, dead. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and manslaughter.According to police, the accident took place just after midnight in the 9900 block of Forest Ln,Stephens was walking on the sidewalk and stepped into the road, where he was hit by a person - later identified as Lawrence - driving very fast. The impact was so hard that Stephens was thrown from the road into a brick wall.Lawrence allegedly left the scene without stopping to help Stephens, who later died of his injuries.She is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
Jackson capital murder suspect captured in Texas
JACKSON, Miss. — A capital murder suspect wanted in Jackson was captured in Texas. Zachery Bracey was arrested during a traffic stop in Dallas after officers discovered he had a warrant out of Jackson for capital murder. Bracey was extradited back to Jackson, where a judge denied bond for him during a court appearance on Monday, Jackson police officials said.
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman hinges on gun
Atatiana Jefferson was holding a gun but never raised it to point at the white police officer who fatally shot her through a rear window of her Texas home.
Missing Irving child found, suspect in custody
IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe. The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent danger.
A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee
On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 82-year-old woman dead in Dallas last month.Police allege that the boy, who remains unnamed due to his age, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Avalon that struck and killed Florence Kelly shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022 in the 3800 block of Royal Lane.After speeding into Kelly's car, the boy and several passengers left the car and fled the scene. Kelly was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
wo people are behind bars after being captured with a load of stolen mail in Lake Worth where the two were caught red-handed stealing mail from two US Postal Service blue boxes.
Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder
DALLAS - The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster. The 22-year-old suspect sits in jail accused of killing two men in two different cities within 36 hours. The Dallas and Lancaster police departments worked together in...
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The state unexpectedly rested Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of a former police officer. Prosecutors spent about two and half days making their case that Aaron Dean committed murder when he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. The last witness the state called to the stand before resting was Atatiana Jefferson's sister, Ashley Carr, who told jurors Jefferson planned on becoming a doctor. "She wanted to find a cure for diabetes," Carr said. "She had it since she was very young." Carr testified Jefferson moved into their mother's home, where she was shot and killed, to help take care...
Three Texas men who sold a machine gun and silencer to an undercover ATF agent have been sentenced to more than 23 years in federal prison. Guy Mena, 34, and Stephen Kadlec, 39, were arrested and charged in November 2021. Kadlec plead guilty in January
Authorities said seven-year-old Athena Strand's body was found around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas.
