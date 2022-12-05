Read full article on original website
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
redriverradio.org
Louisiana Ballot Amendment 1: Should Non-US Citizens Be Allowed To Vote?
LA AMENDMENT PROPOSAL #1- As of now 11 states allow non-US citizens to vote in some local elections. This Saturday Louisiana voters will get to decide as to whether non-U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote. State Constitutional Amendment 1 is getting a lot of attention as there’s some confusion as to why this amendment is even needed. Republican Kyle Ardoin is Louisiana’s Secretary of State and his office oversees elections – during an appearance yesterday on Baton Rouge Public Radio WRKF’s Talk Louisiana– he explained the purpose behind Amendment 1 is to address a loophole in the state constitution.
NOLA.com
DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor
Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
A Brief Story of France and New Orleans
"It was a lovely evening and visit to have President d'Estaing come to Louisiana and New Orleans. It was a very important moment in our city's history and relationship with France."
theadvocate.com
Letters: Baffled why Amendment 1 is on the ballot
I felt compelled to write this letter because of a mail-out I recently received briefly describing three constitutional amendments that voters are asked to consider Saturday. I fail to understand why Amendment No. 1 is even on the ballot. The Louisiana Constitution clearly defines the “right to vote” for Louisiana voters, citing one exception. This proposed amendment on the mail-in ballot I received identifies Article 1, Section 10, as the target of the proposed amendment. What is there to amend since it is already Louisiana law that “every citizen of the state, upon reaching 18 years of age, shall have the right to register and vote…” This statement is self-explanatory since it disqualifies non-U.S. citizens.
NOLA.com
For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
KTBS
Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell gives State of the City address: 'Tired of fighting...ready to build'
A day after her handpicked police chief announced his resignation, and following months of controversies over her use of official perks, Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave a State of the City address Wednesday where she promised the beleaguered residents of New Orleans that change is on the way. The economy is...
KTBS
Louisiana Public Broadcasting to air two-part documentary about Louisiana history, culture
The Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas, talks to the soul of Louisiana’s music scene with Jay Dardenne. Thomas and Dardenne will appear in the new documentary "Why Louisiana ain't Mississippi .. or Any Place Else!" on Louisiana Public Broadcasting next week. (Image provided by Louisiana Public Broadcasting)
Dept. Homeland Security extends deadline for obtaining REAL ID
The department says this will give states more time to ensure residents have the correct documents to meet security standards set by the REAL ID Act.
JP Morrell speaks out on political move by Chief’s retirement
Shaun Ferguson’s last day on the job at NOPD is December 22nd. This gives Mayor LaToya Cantrell nine days to appoint a new chief from within the department and completely circumvent the confirmation process voted on and approved back in October.
Ferguson: Mayor asked me to think over decision to retire
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says he’s walking away from the NOPD on his own accord. “It’s time to go home,” Ferguson said.
NOPD Chief Ferguson announces retirement
New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has announced his retirement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office announced today.
KSLA
A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments
(KSLA) - A new set of amendments will be on the Dec. 10 ballot for Louisiana voters. These amendments are different from the those that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot. Using the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana guide, here is a breakdown of each amendment:. Amendment 1 would...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
fox8live.com
Consent Decree monitors claim Orleans Sheriff only turning over 1 in 20 requested documents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Dec. 7) was ordered by a federal judge to respond to complaints from federal consent decree monitors and others about a lack of transparency. A consent decree monitor told Chief Magistrate Judge Michael North they’re only receiving about 5%...
wrkf.org
Louisianans are paying more than $2K to get abortions post-Roe, according to abortion rights groups
The cost of an abortion has skyrocketed in the wake of Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban, costing many patients more than $2,000 and forcing them to travel 1,900 miles round trip, according to abortion rights groups. The New Orleans Abortion Fund (NOAF), which helps people pay for and access abortions,...
lcmchealth.org
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
Louisiana Residents Have Another Two Years to Get Their ‘Real ID’
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - The deadline for Louisiana residents to get their "REAL ID" has been pushed back. Again. REAL ID requirements were supposed to go into effect on May 3, 2023. Instead, they'll now go into effect on May 7, 2025. It's not the first delay of the implementation...
