redriverradio.org

Louisiana Ballot Amendment 1: Should Non-US Citizens Be Allowed To Vote?

LA AMENDMENT PROPOSAL #1- As of now 11 states allow non-US citizens to vote in some local elections. This Saturday Louisiana voters will get to decide as to whether non-U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote. State Constitutional Amendment 1 is getting a lot of attention as there’s some confusion as to why this amendment is even needed. Republican Kyle Ardoin is Louisiana’s Secretary of State and his office oversees elections – during an appearance yesterday on Baton Rouge Public Radio WRKF’s Talk Louisiana– he explained the purpose behind Amendment 1 is to address a loophole in the state constitution.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor

Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Baffled why Amendment 1 is on the ballot

I felt compelled to write this letter because of a mail-out I recently received briefly describing three constitutional amendments that voters are asked to consider Saturday. I fail to understand why Amendment No. 1 is even on the ballot. The Louisiana Constitution clearly defines the “right to vote” for Louisiana voters, citing one exception. This proposed amendment on the mail-in ballot I received identifies Article 1, Section 10, as the target of the proposed amendment. What is there to amend since it is already Louisiana law that “every citizen of the state, upon reaching 18 years of age, shall have the right to register and vote…” This statement is self-explanatory since it disqualifies non-U.S. citizens.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans

Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments

(KSLA) - A new set of amendments will be on the Dec. 10 ballot for Louisiana voters. These amendments are different from the those that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot. Using the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana guide, here is a breakdown of each amendment:. Amendment 1 would...
LOUISIANA STATE

