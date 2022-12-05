Read full article on original website
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Meghann Fahy hit the late-night circuit in a crisp look. The “White Lotus” star appeared as a guest on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday night. While on the show, Fahy talked about her role on the popular HBO series, getting lost while filming with Aubrey Plaza and how her dentist saved her tooth after she broke it. For her television appearance, Fahy wore a white oversized blazer with matching wide-leg baggy pants, both from Galvan London. Under her jacket, she wore a white bra top. The actress accessorized with layered necklaces. When it came to her footwear, “The Bold Type” alum...
