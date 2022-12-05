Read full article on original website
Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst
VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Shares of retail and e-commerce companies, including Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, are trading lower going into the close of Monday's session after recent economic data raised concerns over further Fed rate hikes, which could negatively impact consumer spending on non-essential items. Companies in the retail sector are also lower following reduced guidance from VF Corp.
Why MEI Pharma Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY shares rose 43.5% to $0.2011 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares rose 27% to $0.6599 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS rose 23.4% to $0.7652 in pre-market trading. GitLab Inc....
AutoZone, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $25.30 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.5% to $2,565.00 in after-hours trading.
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Is Elon Musk Unwittingly Helping Mark Zuckerberg? Why This Meta Analyst Can See Stock Doubling Within Months
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares slumped about 7% on Tuesday amid reports of a regulatory setback in Europe. Undeterred by the sell-off, Empirical Financial’s Whitney Tilson threw his weight behind the company and the stock. What Happened: Meta is facing at least eight headwinds and these have impacted the...
This Apple Option Saw Massive Surge In Volumes: What Could Have Happened?
In the last five days, Apple Inc AAPL shares have risen 1.65% but failed to breach the $150 level. Options data shows that the 150-strike Call option with the Dec. 9 expiry has seen the maximum volume at 118,605, according to Barchart data. Interestingly, a significant rise in volumes has...
Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Tesla, Apple, MongoDB, GameStop, SentinelOne: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Retail Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Tuesday as recession worries weighed on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq closed 2% lower, while the Dow Jones ended 1.03% down and the S&P 500 declined 1.44%. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing retail investors’ attention:. 1. Tesla Inc...
Rocket Lab USA Is Ready For Liftoff, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB with a price target of $10.00. Dedicated space companies have had a tough 2022, including Rocket Lab, said the analyst. Space firms that listed in 2021 are down a median 66%...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally 'Isn't Over'
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded lower on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.75% to $853 billion at 7:17 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Axie Infinity (AXS) +26.3% $8.70. Synthetix (ETHW) +7.75% $1.90. Cronos (CRO) +5.6% $0.07.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Hooker Furnishings Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Hooker Furnishings Corp HOFT reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $151.58 million, beating the consensus of $144.62 million. Net sales from Hooker Branded segment decreased by 2.4% Y/Y, Home Meridian climbed 9.4%, and Domestic Upholstery gained 48.2%. The gross profit jumped 60% Y/Y to $32 million, and...
Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet
Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?
YTD Return: -14.7%. The leading ETF tracking the S&P 500 Index is widely seen as a gauge of overall market health and is often used with top market-moving and macroeconomic news items. After ranking as the eighth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021, the ETF often topped the list in 2022 for other months.
Rate Cuts May Not Come Anytime Soon, Cramer Says: 'Fed's Not Going To Stop Tightening Until…'
The Fed pivot the market is fervently hoping for may not materialize yet, CNBC host Jim Cramer said on Monday. What Happened: Cramer listed four jobs-related data points to lend credence to his expectations of a higher interest rate environment in the near term. Very limited people are reentering the...
Walmart CEO: Stores could close with uptick in shoplifting
Walmart is considering possible store closures and price hikes as it grapples with what the company says is an uptick in shoplifting.
PepsiCo Plans Job Cuts In North America: Report
PepsiCo Inc PEP is slashing jobs in the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions. The move, the WSJ reported, proves that cost-cutting is reaching areas other than tech and media. The report added that the job cuts involve hundreds of positions in the company’s North America beverage...
