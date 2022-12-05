Read full article on original website
Croatia joins Europe's free-travel zone, Romania and Bulgaria barred
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Croatia looked poised on Thursday to join Europe’s 26-nation open travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania appeared likely to be kept out because of Austrian concerns over growing unauthorised immigration.
The scientific theory of why some Americans didn't want Brittney Griner to come home from a Russian prison
Plenty of Americans didn't support the US government's efforts to bring Brittney Griner home. An expert in hostage taking and recovery explains why.
China's Xi meets Saudi crown prince on high-stakes visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince met Thursday on an Arab outreach visit that has earned a rebuke from Washington, reaching deals in areas including energy and infrastructure. Xi also met with Prince Mohammed's father, 86-year-old King Salman, signing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement first reached during Xi's last visit in 2016, state media reported.
