New York City, NY

Early Addition: Chris Christie's niece bit a deputy while being removed from a Spirit Airlines flight (allegedly)

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
Good Monday morning in New York City, which is quite lovable . Here's what's is happening:

  • The Legal Aid Society is urging lawmakers in Albany to refund and protect the thousands of SNAP card-holders who've had their money drained by thieves who stick card readers on ATMs .
  • The NYPD gave police officers branded stickers to put on their work phones so it's apparent if they're staring at their personal phones while on the clock, and cops aren't happy about it.
  • "The day life, nightlife, everything is alive here right now": Eric Adams hit the clubs in Qatar.
  • Hospitalizations have spiked across the U.S. over the past week amid the country's worst flu outbreak in a decade .
  • Shannon Epstein, Chris Christie's 25-year-old niece, was arrested in New Orleans over the weekend after allegedly asking a fellow Spirit Airlines passenger if they were smuggling cocaine, and then biting and kicking officers as they tried removing her from the flight.
  • Jenna Lyons said she's having a great time filming Real Housewives of New York , despite the recent controversy over a fellow cast-mate quitting the show after allegedly receiving anti-Semitic hate messages. (It's now rumored that this former cast-mate actually quit because she used the N-word when talking with a Black cast member.)
  • Vladimir Putin allegedly fell down the stairs in his house and pooped himself .
  • Happy 190th birthday to Jonathan the tortoise , the world's oldest known land animal.
  • Over on TikTok, people are busy pouring cheap vodka through Brita filters and swearing it tastes better.
  • The voters have decided: "Goblin mode" is Oxford University Press' word of the year.
  • The White Lotus season 2 theme song is, indeed, a banger .
  Follow Gothamist on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , and like us on Facebook . You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
  • And finally, stunning lil' beast:

Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

