Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Officers reveal massive "fix-it" ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Southland
The California Highway Patrol alerted the public Wednesday to an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.Sanchez-Peralta was arrested in August and...
Dad arrested after 1-year-old daughter is found dead in L.A. River
Baby’s body found in Los Angeles River, father arrested
Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
Police arrest Inglewood father after baby girl's body found in Los Angeles River in Long Beach
Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
Victim Shot While Riding Bicycle in Parking Lot
Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: A victim was shot and wounded while riding a bicycle in a parking lot Tuesday night, Dec. 6, in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a victim shot in a parking lot at Desmond and Glenoaks where an individual was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m.
CHP officials crack down on ‘ticket fix-it’ scheme
Father charged with killing 1-year-old daughter who was found in Los Angeles River
Quartz Hill H.S. football star badly injured in car crash
A star football player at Quartz Hill High School, Ashtin Dupleasis was badly injured in a crash just hours after a game when he fell asleep on a rural highway with a dangerous reputation. The 18-year-old varsity running back had just left a game in November when the accident occurred,...
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV for news anchor role in Los Angeles
NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV Anchor/Reporter Sheba Turk will be leaving one LA for another as she will be moving out to Los Angeles to become a weekend anchor at KCAL-TV early next year. Turk, who currently serves as the Morning Anchor for the Eyewitness Morning News has been with...
Reports of a gunman at University High School in West L.A. unfounded, police say
University High School in the Sawtelle area of West Los Angeles was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a person with a rifle on campus, officials said. LAPD and Los Angeles School Police officers searched the campus, located at 11800 Texas Ave. and found nothing threatening. “There is NO evidence of a shooting […]
Inglewood man charged with murdering his daughter
Inglewood father arrested for murder of his one-year-old found dead in the LA River
Victim was live-streaming during fatal shooting, crash in Azusa; impact caught on camera
A man who died in a shooting and crash in Azusa Monday was streaming live on social media when the incidents occurred. The crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. in the 17700 block of East Newburgh Street. Responding officers with the Azusa Police Department found two cars and a truck with significant damage from […]
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
Woman shot, killed in South Los Angeles
A woman in her early-to-mid-30s was shot and killed in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot in the 6600 block of South Central Avenue just after 6 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. After being wounded multiple […]
Juvenile killed in second Azusa shooting in 2 days
A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday in an Azusa homicide, the second shooting incident in the area in two days.The 16-year-old was killed, and his 13-year-old brother was injured in Tuesday afternoon's shooting.Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas Station responded at approximately 3:26 p.m. to the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue in unincorporated Azusa following a report of a gunshot victim. Azusa Police first received the call, the sheriff's department said.A juvenile male was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire personnel. He was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim was shot...
Azusa shooting: Victim identified by family as 16-year-old as residents express safety concerns
16-year-old driver in custody after hours-long chase through 3 SoCal counties
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after leading authorities on a lengthy police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties in a stolen truck. According to reports, this all began in the Fillmore area, as Ventura County Sheriff's deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run driver....
