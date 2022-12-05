Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum majorThe LanternSugar Grove, OH
Dickens of a Christmas: What’s new with this year’s eventThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Undergraduate Student Government pilot program to provide free transportation for students to and from airport for breakThe LanternColumbus, OH
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return
Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly
Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Heads to AHL
Dell was returned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday. Dell allowed seven goals on 68 shots en route to a 0-2-0 record during his NHL stint with the Sharks. In a corresponding move, the team brought up goaltender Eetu Makiniemi on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Held off scoresheet again
Ovechkin delivered seven hits and generated five shots on goal during a 3-2 win over the host Oilers on Monday. Ovechkin failed to produce a point Monday for his second outing in a row. The 37-year-old left winger has not been held pointless for more than two games since a four-game stretch last season (Jan. 24-Feb. 1).
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Under the weather
Per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Toews missed Tuesday's morning skate with an illness, leaving his status for the evening's matchup with the Devils up in the air. Toews' status against New Jersey may boil down to a game-time decision. If Toews is unable to go, the Blackhawks may have to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Devils.
Breaking down the Steelers picks in new Draft Wire mock draft
Our friends over at Draft Wire have a brand new two-round mock draft out and we wanted to take a look at the three picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh currently holds the No. 14 overall pick in the first round as well as the No. 33 overall pick from the Chicago Bears. This is one of those mock drafts that hits all the marks so let’s give it a look.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Dealing with illness
Brogdon is questionable for Monday's matchup against Toronto due to an illness. Brogdon landed on the injury report Monday morning with an illness and is in jeopardy of missing his fifth game of the season. If he's sidelined, Payton Pritchard would presumably be the primary beneficiary.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Set to miss practice
Davis won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Davis is one of several Jets players who are battling the flu at this stage of the week. The wideout has two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills, but now that he's started the week with a missed session, Davis' status in worth tracking. In the Jets' 27-22 loss to the Vikings this past weekend, he served as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game behind star rookie Garrett Wilson, catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards.
CBS Sports
Lions' Justin Jackson: Role shrinking
Jackson rushed once for four yards while catching three of five targets for 19 yards during Sunday's win over Jacksonville. Jackson logged his lowest proportion of offensive snaps (21 percent) in five weeks on a day that D'Andre Swift (51) regained lead duties in the Lions backfield from Jamaal Williams (30). As long as Swift and Williams stay healthy, Jackson's snaps figure to remain in check. The Northwestern product will remain off the fantasy radar in Week 14 against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Hawks' Nate McMillan responds to report of him telling Trae Young not to attend game: 'That's just false'
When Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sat out Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, head coach Nate McMillan ascribed his absence to a "miscommunication." Now, thanks to a report from The Athletic, we have a better idea of what that miscommunication actually was. According to Shams Charania and Sam Amick,...
