Columbus, OH

CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return

Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly

Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
CBS Sports

Sharks' Aaron Dell: Heads to AHL

Dell was returned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday. Dell allowed seven goals on 68 shots en route to a 0-2-0 record during his NHL stint with the Sharks. In a corresponding move, the team brought up goaltender Eetu Makiniemi on Tuesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Held off scoresheet again

Ovechkin delivered seven hits and generated five shots on goal during a 3-2 win over the host Oilers on Monday. Ovechkin failed to produce a point Monday for his second outing in a row. The 37-year-old left winger has not been held pointless for more than two games since a four-game stretch last season (Jan. 24-Feb. 1).
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Under the weather

Per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Toews missed Tuesday's morning skate with an illness, leaving his status for the evening's matchup with the Devils up in the air. Toews' status against New Jersey may boil down to a game-time decision. If Toews is unable to go, the Blackhawks may have to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Devils.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Dealing with illness

Brogdon is questionable for Monday's matchup against Toronto due to an illness. Brogdon landed on the injury report Monday morning with an illness and is in jeopardy of missing his fifth game of the season. If he's sidelined, Payton Pritchard would presumably be the primary beneficiary.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Set to miss practice

Davis won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Davis is one of several Jets players who are battling the flu at this stage of the week. The wideout has two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills, but now that he's started the week with a missed session, Davis' status in worth tracking. In the Jets' 27-22 loss to the Vikings this past weekend, he served as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game behind star rookie Garrett Wilson, catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards.
CBS Sports

Lions' Justin Jackson: Role shrinking

Jackson rushed once for four yards while catching three of five targets for 19 yards during Sunday's win over Jacksonville. Jackson logged his lowest proportion of offensive snaps (21 percent) in five weeks on a day that D'Andre Swift (51) regained lead duties in the Lions backfield from Jamaal Williams (30). As long as Swift and Williams stay healthy, Jackson's snaps figure to remain in check. The Northwestern product will remain off the fantasy radar in Week 14 against Minnesota.
DETROIT, MI

