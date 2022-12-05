Dahl signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday. Though he's still just 28 years old, Dahl is well removed from his days as a top-flight prospect in the Rockies system and is now simply trying to stick around in affiliated ball. Dahl has mostly avoided the significant injuries that hampered his development early in his big-league career, but he hasn't surfaced in the majors since the 2021 campaign, when he posted a .569 OPS and 26.8 percent strikeout rate over 63 games in the majors. He split time with the Brewers' and Nationals' Triple-A affiliates in 2022, slashing .279/.345/.442 with 10 home runs and four stolen bases across 359 plate appearances.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO