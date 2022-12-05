Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges
A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
gowatertown.net
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearms Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to charges that he illegally possessed a firearm. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Marquese Redmon pleaded guilty Monday to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show in July 2022, Minneapolis police officers...
FOX 21 Online
17 People Arrested For Allegedly Being Part Of Northland Drug Ring
MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force says it has busted up an alleged drug ring in the Northland. 17 people have been arrested on accusations of being involved in it. The task force says the group worked with other drug traffickers to bring in narcotics to...
Apparent Exchange of Gunfire in Fatal St. Paul Police Shooting
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released additional information concerning a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul last weekend. The man who was shot by a veteran St. Paul police officer has been identified as 24-year-old Howard Johnson. The officer, who is on...
KNOX News Radio
Suspect arrested in Bemidji bank robbery
Bemidji police have a suspect in custody in connection with a bank robbery Tuesday. Authorities say the armed robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank shortly before 12:30 p.m. A caller stated the suspect fled on foot and was later observed getting to a grey SUV with Minnesota license plates.
lptv.org
Bemidji Police Investigate Armed Bank Robbery
The Bemidji Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank. According to the press release, on December 6 at approximately 12:24 p.m., law enforcement received a report of an armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in Bemidji. The suspect reportedly left the scene on foot and headed southbound.
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
Top 15 Vehicles Targeted For Catalytic Converter Thefts in Minnesota
People have guts - stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight. If you missed it, that actually happened in Rochester, Minnesota last week. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are all experiencing these thefts and below are the top 15 vehicles that seem to be targeted for catalytic converter thefts. 15 Vehicles...
KIMT
Vehicle, wallet stolen from Rochester residence; credit cards being used in Twin Cities area
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down the person who entered a home and stole items before stealing a vehicle out of a garage. Police said it happened between Dec. 4-5 in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW. The couple had a vehicle in the garage and believe the wide door was unlocked. There was no key in the vehicle but it was in a coat inside the house.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for raping a woman while she was unconscious. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 30-year-old Markus Ost to five years and five months in prison. He gets credit for having already served 301 days in the county jail.
34-year-old Wisconsin man overdoses at Belleville rest stop
Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent drug overdose after a man was pronounced dead in the parking lot of a Wayne County rest area.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Prosecutors filed charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan.
KAAL-TV
Sources identify 24-year-old man killed by police in St. Paul
(KSTP) UPDATE: The man shot and killed by St. Paul police Monday evening was a 24-year-old father. Sources tell our sister station, KSTP, that Howard Peter Johnson died after the shooting on the city’s East Side. A memorial formed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
fox9.com
Family of man shot by St. Paul PD demands release of body camera video
St. Paul police say their body cameras were rolling as they fatally shot a man Monday night. Now, his family and local activists are demanding authorities release that footage.
