Minnesota State

Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges

A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery

BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
BEMIDJI, MN
17 People Arrested For Allegedly Being Part Of Northland Drug Ring

MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force says it has busted up an alleged drug ring in the Northland. 17 people have been arrested on accusations of being involved in it. The task force says the group worked with other drug traffickers to bring in narcotics to...
DULUTH, MN
Apparent Exchange of Gunfire in Fatal St. Paul Police Shooting

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released additional information concerning a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul last weekend. The man who was shot by a veteran St. Paul police officer has been identified as 24-year-old Howard Johnson. The officer, who is on...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Suspect arrested in Bemidji bank robbery

Bemidji police have a suspect in custody in connection with a bank robbery Tuesday. Authorities say the armed robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank shortly before 12:30 p.m. A caller stated the suspect fled on foot and was later observed getting to a grey SUV with Minnesota license plates.
BEMIDJI, MN
Bemidji Police Investigate Armed Bank Robbery

The Bemidji Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank. According to the press release, on December 6 at approximately 12:24 p.m., law enforcement received a report of an armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in Bemidji. The suspect reportedly left the scene on foot and headed southbound.
BEMIDJI, MN
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
MINNESOTA STATE
Vehicle, wallet stolen from Rochester residence; credit cards being used in Twin Cities area

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down the person who entered a home and stole items before stealing a vehicle out of a garage. Police said it happened between Dec. 4-5 in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW. The couple had a vehicle in the garage and believe the wide door was unlocked. There was no key in the vehicle but it was in a coat inside the house.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sources identify 24-year-old man killed by police in St. Paul

(KSTP) UPDATE: The man shot and killed by St. Paul police Monday evening was a 24-year-old father. Sources tell our sister station, KSTP, that Howard Peter Johnson died after the shooting on the city’s East Side. A memorial formed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl...
SAINT PAUL, MN
