Puma Honors LaMelo Ball’s Rookie of the Year Season With New MB.02

Another colorway of NBA star LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 signature shoe is hitting retail soon.

After delivering the Charlotte Hornets-inspired “Phenom” makeup last month, the German sportswear giant has another Hornets-esque iteration dropping before week’s end. This time, the style is focused on Ball winning his “Rookie of the Year” award during the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Puma MB.02 “ROTY” wears a predominantly teal color scheme including on the engineered mesh upper, with contrasting blue stripes appearing on the midfoot. Ball’s signature “1 of 1” branding is stamped on the tongue while a special “ROTY” graphic is printed on the footbed. Rounding out the look is a semi-translucent rubber outsole featuring the “Rare” branding at the forefoot.

“After a stellar debut season, LaMelo Ball received the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year Award. The new MB.02 ROTY is a tribute to that accomplishment and honors his Buzz City team with its striking teal colorway,” Puma wrote for the product description of the latest MB.02 release.

The Puma MB.02 “ROTY” colorway will be released on Friday at Puma.com, the Puma app, and at select Puma retailers. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.

In related Puma news, the sportswear brand has expanded its partnership with Foot Locker Inc., which the brands confirmed will be “underscored by a focus on basketball,” and “the creation of exclusive product collections that meet the demands of this growing next-generation market segment.”