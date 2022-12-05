Read full article on original website
Few strong storms, localized flooding possible Wednesday
Another round of rain will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Because the air is warmer, we will see thunder and lightning accompany this wave. Also, a few storms could be strong or severe in parts of our area.
CODE RED: Threat for severe weather expires
-- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather Alert for a small, conditional threat for a severe storm in Tennessee's northwest counties. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says there will be a small tornado risk, but the threat is not at zero. Timing will be throughout Tuesday night into...
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
Flood Advisory for Middle Tennessee counties Wednesday has expired
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Parts of the Midstate were under a Flood Advisory as rain continued to drench some counties. The flood advisories issued by the National Weather Service for Middle Tennessee counties Wednesday have expired. Road closures due to flooding is also expected Wednesday across Middle Tennessee counties.
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
Tennessee family hopes to bring daughter home from hospital for Christmas
It’s one mother’s only Christmas wish — to bring her 10-month-old baby home from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
Inflation Woes: Average Tennessee household paying $616 more monthly than last year
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans are paying an average of $616 more for the same goods and services compared to last year according to a federal inflation tracker. The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Republican's inflation report uses data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and a host of other agencies to compile the data.
CDC gives Tennessee highest possible rating on flu tracker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is leading the nation in flu cases after the CDC gave the state the highest possible rating on this week’s flu tracker. Nashville health officials said more needs to be done to protect people with the most cases being reported for this point in the flu season in more than a decade. This comes at the same time as fewer people are vaccinated than normal.
Tennessee stop added to Shania Twain's 2023 'Queen of Me' tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icon Shania Twain will be stopping in East Tennessee next fall during her "Queen of Me" tour. The superstar announced a second leg of the tour Tuesday. Twain will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Oct. 16, 2023. Tickets go on sale...
Smyrna's Carter Selected as Mr. Football
Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. Smyrna senior Arion Carter was selected as Class 6A Mr. Football. Carter rushed for nearly 12-hundred yards this season with 19 touchdowns. He also had over 90 tackles and three forced fumbles along with an interception for the Bulldog's defense.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit. The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
Democratic lawmaker wants to roll back permitless carry in Davidson, Shelby counties
A Memphis state senator wants to roll back the permitless carry bill signed into law in Tennessee last year in the two major urban cores of the state. Democratic lawmaker wants to roll back permitless …. A Memphis state senator wants to roll back the permitless carry bill signed into...
Rent The Chicken: Tennessee farmer finds unique way to make a profit
Rent The Chicken offers two unique experiences that will create memories for a lifetime, and Middle Tennesseans have a chance to get involved.
CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center says this year’s flu vaccine is ‘particularly good’
Tennessee has remained in the top, purple tier on the CDC's flu map, and that has hospitals like Vanderbilt operating at full capacity for months.
JUUL to pay out $13 million to Tennessee for settlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the heels of a nationwide investigation into vape product company JUUL, Tennessee will be receiving approximately $13 million from a settlement with the company. 34 states had been looking into JUUL to see if their vaping advertisements were targeted towards underage individuals, even though...
Tennessee continues to lead the nation for high flu activity
Since the holidays, flu cases everywhere have been rising, but Tennessee continues to lead the nation in flu activity.
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
