Tennessee State

fox17.com

CODE RED: Threat for severe weather expires

-- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather Alert for a small, conditional threat for a severe storm in Tennessee's northwest counties. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says there will be a small tornado risk, but the threat is not at zero. Timing will be throughout Tuesday night into...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Flood Advisory for Middle Tennessee counties Wednesday has expired

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Parts of the Midstate were under a Flood Advisory as rain continued to drench some counties. The flood advisories issued by the National Weather Service for Middle Tennessee counties Wednesday have expired. Road closures due to flooding is also expected Wednesday across Middle Tennessee counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKR

Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track

It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Inflation Woes: Average Tennessee household paying $616 more monthly than last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans are paying an average of $616 more for the same goods and services compared to last year according to a federal inflation tracker. The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Republican's inflation report uses data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and a host of other agencies to compile the data.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

CDC gives Tennessee highest possible rating on flu tracker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is leading the nation in flu cases after the CDC gave the state the highest possible rating on this week’s flu tracker. Nashville health officials said more needs to be done to protect people with the most cases being reported for this point in the flu season in more than a decade. This comes at the same time as fewer people are vaccinated than normal.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee stop added to Shania Twain's 2023 'Queen of Me' tour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icon Shania Twain will be stopping in East Tennessee next fall during her "Queen of Me" tour. The superstar announced a second leg of the tour Tuesday. Twain will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Oct. 16, 2023. Tickets go on sale...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna's Carter Selected as Mr. Football

Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. Smyrna senior Arion Carter was selected as Class 6A Mr. Football. Carter rushed for nearly 12-hundred yards this season with 19 touchdowns. He also had over 90 tackles and three forced fumbles along with an interception for the Bulldog's defense.
SMYRNA, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit. The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

JUUL to pay out $13 million to Tennessee for settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the heels of a nationwide investigation into vape product company JUUL, Tennessee will be receiving approximately $13 million from a settlement with the company. 34 states had been looking into JUUL to see if their vaping advertisements were targeted towards underage individuals, even though...
TENNESSEE STATE
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE

