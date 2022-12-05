Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
David Bridgers, 64; service Dec. 8
David Bridgers, 64, of Beaufort, passed away at home on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on December 8, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Meg” Bridgers of the home,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 5, 6 & 7
Georgia Styron Gaskill, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. HERBERT...
carolinacoastonline.com
Betsy Behler, 85; service Dec. 7
Betsy Ritchie Behler, 85, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Betsy was born on September 30, 1937, to the late Ted and Kate Ritchie. Born and raised in Hickory, North Carolina, with a long career in customer service at First Citizens Bank in Cherry Point, NC, Betsy was a familiar and friendly face to so many in our community. In 1977, she married Allen Llewellyn Behler Jr. She lost Al in December of 2018, and they are now dancing together in heaven.
carolinacoastonline.com
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43; service Dec. 11
Elmore "Stooky" Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Lenoir County, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at God's City of Refuge Church of Newport, NC, with Elmore Curtis Sr. officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church.
carolinacoastonline.com
Master Jones, 5; service Dec. 8
Master Bricelyn Scott Jones, 5, of Hubert, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Rev Jake Korkian officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
carolinacoastonline.com
Leslie Asdenti Sr., 79; service Dec. 6
Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, December 5th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church.
carolinacoastonline.com
Craig Eugene, 27; service Dec. 7
It is with a heavy heart that we announced the passing of Craig Patrick Elijah Eugene, 27, of Havelock, North Carolina, who left this earth too early on November 24, 2022. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 7th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Patrick will be laid to rest privately at Greenwood Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Hilda Reels, 79; incomplete
Rev. Hilda Reels, 79, of Beaufort, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Gardens of Pamlico. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Docket - Dec. 7
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ADAMS,JAYCEN,RILEY SPEEDING 070/55 MORRISON,T, 22IF 702564. 2 AGUILARTERUEL,BRENDA SPEEDING 062/45 MORRISON,T, 22CR 701966. EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG MORRISON,T, 22CR 701966. EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION MORRISON,T, 22CR 701966. 3 ALIAGA,RAUL,ALBERTO SPEEDING 062/45 IPOCK,R,B 20CR 703961. 4 ARELLANOVALADEZ,AGAPIT SPEEDING 079/45 MORRISON,T, 22CR 704860. NO OPERATORS LICENSE...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hubert’s Bright resigns post: Onslow County commission
Jack Bright of Hubert has resigned from the Onslow County Board of Commissioners. In a press release emailed on Friday, Dec. 2, Kevin Reopelle, Onslow County communications director, said the resignation was effective that day. Bright spent 15 years as a county commissioner. For the past six years he has...
neusenews.com
Sylvia Ipock White released from prison
Sylvia Ipock White was released from prison on December 2, 2022 after serving 29 years for the death of her husband, Billy White Sr. and his four-year-old son, Billy C. White II. White will remain on parole until 12/01/2027. White was convicted of Murder Second Degree (Principal) and Murder First...
WNCT
Salty Sistas Drag Brunch
Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is planning a Nice & Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch on December 10th, on social media people are outraged by the business turning a religious holiday into an LGBTQ celebration. Salty Sistas Drag Brunch. Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is...
carolinacoastonline.com
Food truck owners sue city of Jacksonville
On Wednesday, two food truck operators were giving away free lobster rolls and cheesesteaks in downtown Jacksonville, N.C. Why? Because they say it is arguably illegal to sell them in the city. The giveaway comes as the food truck owners announce their lawsuit agains the city. They say Jacksonville’s regulations...
WITN
Paper plant donates thousands to Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A paper company in Eastern Carolina spent the day giving back to organizations in the area. The International Paper Foundation donated tens of thousands of dollars in grant funding to several organizations throughout Craven County. A hospital, a foodbank, and a recreational center are all...
newbernnow.com
Carpetbaggers, Scalawags & Spies: Clandestine Affairs at New Bern
Join the New Bern Historical Society as popular speaker and local historian Eddie Ellis pulls back the curtain to share intriguing stories of behind-the-scenes nefarious activities in Civil War New Bern. You’ll meet all sorts of controversial characters, from the businessmen who profited off Burnside’s invasion of Craven County, to the secret agents who were protected by the British government. Ellis will also introduce the Union spymaster and his ring of daring former-slaves-turned-spies. For the longer presentation on January 22, you’ll also get a sneak peek – complete with eyewitness testimony – into the true story behind the burning of the Trent River railroad bridge before the first Battle of New Bern. Hint: it’s not what you think!
Body of second person found after vehicle crashes into Neuse River
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a second person who was reported missing after a vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the Neuse River was recovered on Monday. Stanley Kite, the Craven County Emergency Management Director, told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was recovered around 9 a.m. Monday near a ramp on […]
wcti12.com
Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River
North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
New Bern Police Department introduces its newest K9
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department has a new four-legged employee. Chase, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined one of the department’s five K9 teams. Chase and his partner, identified in a press release as Officer Collins, started training together in October. By mid-November, the pair had completed training and certification by […]
