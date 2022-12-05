Read full article on original website
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Man Who Walked Across U.S. Reflects on Finishing Journey in New England
A few months ago, New Englanders began following the journey of Isaiah Glen Shields, the Utah resident who walking from the Westernmost point of the U.S. in Washington state all the way to Easternmost point in Maine. Well, Shields made it. In an exclusive interview, he recently reflected on his...
Mainers’ Need for a Real ID to Fly Gets Pushed Back Again
Within the last two years, I updated my driver's license and when it came in the mail I was beyond confused. I opened the envelope to find my license inside but with bold letters across the top of it: NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES. I stared at it in confusion....
Could You Be Getting a Relief Check From the State of Maine to Help Pay for Heat?
Winter is knocking on the door and with it, the worry about paying to heat our homes in Maine. Governor Mills has announced a plan to help Mainers with those bills, but will you qualify?. Most Mainers Use Heating Oil. Over half of Maine homes are heated with oil which...
Is 15-30 Degrees Actually That Cold, Or Are You Just A Big Wimp?
It's probably an understatement, but social media makes us look soft. I was cruising the interwebs today and a couple different headlines caught my eye, concerning the weather this weekend. Like this one from WGME. Basically, the headline implies it's going to be downright arctic up here in Maine this weekend. And I saw two or three other media outlets claiming the same thing.
WATCH: 5 Amazing Videos Capture the Magical Lights-Covered CP Holiday Train in Maine
I’ve already filled you in on this epic train but here’s a quick recap. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is a spectacular 1,000-foot train completely lit up by stellar LED lights for the holidays, moving across the country and even into Canada. Well, duh, given the name. This...
An Hour North of Presque Isle Maine Sits a Mountain Worth Billions in Rare Minerals
Maine could have billions of rare earth elements stuck in a mountain. According to the Portland Press Herald, Geologists have found a big concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals that are huge for U.S. defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. The problem is it's stuck in a 450-million-year-old volcanic rock on a remote mountainside in northern Maine. It's Pennington Mountain about an hour north of Presque Isle.
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
Visiting Instagram-Worthy Lighthouse Lit Up for the Holidays Should Top Maine Bucket List
Nothing quite stands out the way a lighthouse does. The iconic structures sit idly by, almost stoic-like, through changing seasons and the fickle weather. Maine is no stranger to these historic protectors of seafarers. In fact, the state has 65 of them still standing. While Portland Head Light gets the...
Piscataquis Named the ‘Worst’ County in Maine
For those that have lived in Maine for a long time, Piscataquis County rarely comes up in the news. It is Maine's smallest county by population, with roughly 17,000 residents total calling it home. While the population may be sparse, the square footage is not. Piscataquis County is actually about the same size as the state of Connecticut in acreage. With few people and a lot of space, it should come as a surprise that Piscataquis County was named the worst in Maine. Here are the reasons why.
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts from Puerto Rico. In fact, the pup was adopted that day, picked up from the animal shelter, and driven to visit family members in Manchester, New Hampshire. She barely had time to acquaint herself with the cooler temps of New England.
Break Stuff Without Getting Arrested at Central Maine’s First Rage Room
Raise your hand if you've ever been so stressed or angry that you feel the need to pick up a lamp and completely destroy it. Well, I have and if you feel that stress coming on and don't know how to deal, one place just opened up where this is as acceptable as it is wild.
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic
Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
Make Sure To Get Ready for Maine Snow Fleas
I was today year's old when I learned about what snow fleas are. They are really a thing. If you are like me, and don't have an extensive library of bug knowledge in your brain, then we will learn about this, together. Obviously we all know what a flea is....
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
Maine and New Hampshire Wine Lovers There’s a Certification Class Starting in January 2023
Wine-lovers rejoice. It's time if you're ready to expand your love of wine because The New Hampshire Seacoast's Wine Education School has another certification course to kick-off the 2023 in both Portsmouth and Exeter. If you're into wines, want to expand your knowledge of wines, or want to get into...
Come on, Mainers: If Your Windshield Wipers Are on, Turn Your Damn Lights on
You are starting to piss me off. I know. You forget. That's why I flash my lights on and off at you. No, I don't know you and I'm not saying hi. I'm saying, hey - TURN YOUR DAMN LIGHTS ON! Honestly, I would say 50% of cars I see when it's rainy, or just a little rain, don't have their lights on and it's starting to upset me!
SMISHING: A USPS Scam That Is Hitting Maine Hard Through Text Messages
Yesterday as I was working a text came through to my phone. I checked it and immediately thought it was legit. But then took a second look when I had more time and noticed the verbiage looked suspicious. The photo of the text is below. Let's be clear, this is...
Where to Buy the Least Expensive Wine in New England
Whether you drink wine or not, it's definitely a must, because it always makes a superb gift. Yes, you can find wine in varying prices depending on what you want and how much you want to spend. Wine aficionados even look for deals and will 'unsplurge' on cheaper wine, too. I know plenty who spend depending on occasion and reason.
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area. Talking. In fact, three New England states...
