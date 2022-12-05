ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

102.9 WBLM

Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?

I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
MAINE STATE
Is 15-30 Degrees Actually That Cold, Or Are You Just A Big Wimp?

It's probably an understatement, but social media makes us look soft. I was cruising the interwebs today and a couple different headlines caught my eye, concerning the weather this weekend. Like this one from WGME. Basically, the headline implies it's going to be downright arctic up here in Maine this weekend. And I saw two or three other media outlets claiming the same thing.
MAINE STATE
An Hour North of Presque Isle Maine Sits a Mountain Worth Billions in Rare Minerals

Maine could have billions of rare earth elements stuck in a mountain. According to the Portland Press Herald, Geologists have found a big concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals that are huge for U.S. defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. The problem is it's stuck in a 450-million-year-old volcanic rock on a remote mountainside in northern Maine. It's Pennington Mountain about an hour north of Presque Isle.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Piscataquis Named the ‘Worst’ County in Maine

For those that have lived in Maine for a long time, Piscataquis County rarely comes up in the news. It is Maine's smallest county by population, with roughly 17,000 residents total calling it home. While the population may be sparse, the square footage is not. Piscataquis County is actually about the same size as the state of Connecticut in acreage. With few people and a lot of space, it should come as a surprise that Piscataquis County was named the worst in Maine. Here are the reasons why.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie

Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts from Puerto Rico. In fact, the pup was adopted that day, picked up from the animal shelter, and driven to visit family members in Manchester, New Hampshire. She barely had time to acquaint herself with the cooler temps of New England.
MANCHESTER, NH
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic

Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
MAINE STATE
Make Sure To Get Ready for Maine Snow Fleas

I was today year's old when I learned about what snow fleas are. They are really a thing. If you are like me, and don't have an extensive library of bug knowledge in your brain, then we will learn about this, together. Obviously we all know what a flea is....
MAINE STATE
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
Where to Buy the Least Expensive Wine in New England

Whether you drink wine or not, it's definitely a must, because it always makes a superb gift. Yes, you can find wine in varying prices depending on what you want and how much you want to spend. Wine aficionados even look for deals and will 'unsplurge' on cheaper wine, too. I know plenty who spend depending on occasion and reason.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Portland, ME
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

