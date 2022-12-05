ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos

The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Packers Pundit Has a Goofy Explanation for Vikings Success

The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 through Week 13, while the Green Bay Packers are 5-8, and various Packers-themed voices are struggling to make sense of it. Minnesota will soon win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after three consecutive such crowns for Green Bay. The Vikings must win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one for the title to return westerly to Minneapolis. Incidentally, the Vikings play the Lions this weekend in Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLive.com

Detroit Lions now favored to beat 10-2 Vikings

ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have been rolling since coming back to stun the Detroit Lions back in Week 3. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games overall, and soared to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. At 10-2, only the Philadelphia Eagles are better. And...
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 14

Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings recovered after a 3rd Quarter nap in Week 13, toppling the New York Jets 27-22 in yet another rollercoaster game. Against New York, the Vikings defense was formidable in the first half, shaky in Quarters 3 and 4, but put a bow on the contest to hit a 10-2 record.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season

The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Will Need to Change Their Plans for Week 15

Minnesota Vikings fans will need to change their plans for Week 15 when the Vikings play host to the Indianapolis Colts. The game was initially scheduled for 12 PM CST on Sunday, December 18th. However, with the NFL now flexing schedules, the league has changed to date and time to 12 PM CST on Saturday, December 17th.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Podcast: Talking Ourselves Into It

10-2 feels pretty good, doesn’t it? It’s an elite record, the kind that only gets handed out to teams with a legit shot at making a deep playoff push. Doubts remain, though, mostly due to how the team has been winning. The most recent episode of Notes from the North – a humble Minnesota Vikings podcast – makes an effort to offer some insight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Kevin O’Connell’s Revenge Tour in 2022 Has Gone Perfectly

We’ve talked a lot about revenge tours for players so far this season. Za’Darius Smith opened the year up by getting revenge on the Green Bay Packers, Kirk Cousins got his against Washington earlier this year, and so did Harrison Phillips against the Buffalo Bills. Kevin O’Connell’s revenge tour has gone a little under-the-radar, though, and it’s one that has occurred throughout most of the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Five Vikings miss practice with illness

Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS sportscasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo salute New London-Spicer's football team

MINNEAPOLIS – A miracle finish to win a Minnesota state football title has now caught the attention of two sports greats.CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo applauded New London-Spicer's football team after their last-second touchdown made them state champs."We are so excited for you guys," Nantz said. "Winning the state championship the way that you did it, the way the nation has taken notice of what you've done."  "It's why you never give up right there, your heart, everything in that game. It was nerve-wracking," Romo said. "Such a special moment, you guys will remember that forever."They went on to say they're proud of the players, and they'll continue to replay the video again and again.
SPICER, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings

What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
