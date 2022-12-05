Read full article on original website
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 14 power rankings
The Garoppolo injury may have helped clear the path in the NFC.
Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos
The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
KARE
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
Adam Thielen Chimes in on Twitter Spat between Vikings and Jets Players
As is the case in any hard-fought NFL battle, as the final whistle blows, emotions are usually running high. Some players are jubilant, celebrating a touch win, while others remain agitated. For some, decompressing in the locker room after the game diffuses those emotions. For others, they stew in it.
Packers Pundit Has a Goofy Explanation for Vikings Success
The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 through Week 13, while the Green Bay Packers are 5-8, and various Packers-themed voices are struggling to make sense of it. Minnesota will soon win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after three consecutive such crowns for Green Bay. The Vikings must win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one for the title to return westerly to Minneapolis. Incidentally, the Vikings play the Lions this weekend in Detroit.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions now favored to beat 10-2 Vikings
ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have been rolling since coming back to stun the Detroit Lions back in Week 3. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games overall, and soared to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. At 10-2, only the Philadelphia Eagles are better. And...
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 14
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings recovered after a 3rd Quarter nap in Week 13, toppling the New York Jets 27-22 in yet another rollercoaster game. Against New York, the Vikings defense was formidable in the first half, shaky in Quarters 3 and 4, but put a bow on the contest to hit a 10-2 record.
Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season
The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
Vikings Fans Will Need to Change Their Plans for Week 15
Minnesota Vikings fans will need to change their plans for Week 15 when the Vikings play host to the Indianapolis Colts. The game was initially scheduled for 12 PM CST on Sunday, December 18th. However, with the NFL now flexing schedules, the league has changed to date and time to 12 PM CST on Saturday, December 17th.
Vikings Podcast: Talking Ourselves Into It
10-2 feels pretty good, doesn’t it? It’s an elite record, the kind that only gets handed out to teams with a legit shot at making a deep playoff push. Doubts remain, though, mostly due to how the team has been winning. The most recent episode of Notes from the North – a humble Minnesota Vikings podcast – makes an effort to offer some insight.
Kevin O’Connell’s Revenge Tour in 2022 Has Gone Perfectly
We’ve talked a lot about revenge tours for players so far this season. Za’Darius Smith opened the year up by getting revenge on the Green Bay Packers, Kirk Cousins got his against Washington earlier this year, and so did Harrison Phillips against the Buffalo Bills. Kevin O’Connell’s revenge tour has gone a little under-the-radar, though, and it’s one that has occurred throughout most of the season.
NBC Sports
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
CBS sportscasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo salute New London-Spicer's football team
MINNEAPOLIS – A miracle finish to win a Minnesota state football title has now caught the attention of two sports greats.CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo applauded New London-Spicer's football team after their last-second touchdown made them state champs."We are so excited for you guys," Nantz said. "Winning the state championship the way that you did it, the way the nation has taken notice of what you've done." "It's why you never give up right there, your heart, everything in that game. It was nerve-wracking," Romo said. "Such a special moment, you guys will remember that forever."They went on to say they're proud of the players, and they'll continue to replay the video again and again.
The Vikings Situational Defense Was Spectacular in Week 13
It may be a strange sentence after the Minnesota Vikings defense once again gave up over 360 yards of passing offense, and for the fourth consecutive week allowed over 400 yards of total offense, but the Vikings would not have won on Sunday without their defense. As seems to be...
Yardbarker
Ed Donatell's defense is proving harmful to the health of Vikings fans
Ed Donatell is quickly becoming a problem to the health of Vikings fans who are frequently finding themselves riddled with stress as they watch his defense gives up massive chunks of yards only to hold strong when the game is on the line. Look no further than the hellscape that...
Dan Campbell: Loss to Vikings 'Burns Me'
Dan Campbell will never forget the Lions' loss to the Vikings earlier this season.
Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings
What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
