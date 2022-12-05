Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
12 Trader Joe’s Stocking Stuffers You Won’t Want to Miss Out On
We love going to Trader Joe’s year-round, something demonstrated every time we fight our way through the store’s always-hectic parking lot. We wouldn’t deal with that parking trauma for just any grocery store. But our passion for TJ’s is even stronger during the holidays. From the first bite of Pumpkin Kringle to the last of the Candy Cane Joe-Joes, it’s our go-to spot for tasty treats and essential ingredients for all of our holiday foods. It’s also a fantastic place to pick up stocking stuffers, from little snacks and gift-sized ingredients, to beauty and home products and more. Take a look at some of the best stocking stuffers at Trader Joe’s below, and you’ll see socks packed to the gills hanging over the fireplace this Christmas.
Walmart CEO: Stores could close with uptick in shoplifting
Walmart is considering possible store closures and price hikes as it grapples with what the company says is an uptick in shoplifting.
McDonald's is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
McDonald's has a deal on double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday this week. Order one for 50 cents in the fast food chain's mobile app.
Comments / 0