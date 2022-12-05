Hays County residents who signed up for emergency alerts will now see a new phone number when they receive a call or text from the system. The Hays County Emergency Alerts system is designed to instantly inform citizens about important and potentially life-saving information, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Individuals who have already signed up to receive these alerts are encouraged to add (737) 214-1420 to their phone contacts to ensure they see messages from the new number moving forward.

20 HOURS AGO