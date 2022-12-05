ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KVUE

Travis County, residents prepare for next winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — According to Travis County and the National Weather Service, Central Texas could expect a pretty normal "Texas" winter. Drier conditions and above-average temperatures are forecasted, but any meteorologist will tell you that nothing is guaranteed. Meteorologists were given only weeks warning ahead of the 2021 winter...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fishgame.com

Public Access Opens For Guadalupe Trout Fishing

Texas anglers have access to a prime location for rainbow trout fishing during the cold weather stocking season through a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) “no fee” public access lease on the Guadalupe River. Camp Huaco Springs, located between New Braunfels and Sattler, features nearly a half-mile...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Expect a warmer and more humid start to the work week

SAN ANTONIO - Overcast skies with occasional drizzle. Highs in the low 60s. Temperatures stay pretty steady overnight, with drizzle/mist possible. Starts foggy with pockets of drizzle. Mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Milder, with highs climbing into the middle 70s. Rest of the week. Plenty of clouds. Very mild for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Guadalupe County emergency crews investigate reports of gas leak

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Multiple emergency crews have been investigating reports of a possible gas leak in the unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County between New Braunfels and McQueeney overnight. The Guadalupe County Fire Department and other surrounding law enforcement agencies have received several calls and questions about a smell...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Where does our water come from? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – Water may just be the new oil in Texas. As droughts become more frequent, cities continue to sprawl, and demand rises, the value of water is forecast to increase. With that in mind, where does the water for San Antonio, which sits on the edge of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wimberleyview.com

County updates emergency alert system

Hays County residents who signed up for emergency alerts will now see a new phone number when they receive a call or text from the system. The Hays County Emergency Alerts system is designed to instantly inform citizens about important and potentially life-saving information, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Individuals who have already signed up to receive these alerts are encouraged to add (737) 214-1420 to their phone contacts to ensure they see messages from the new number moving forward.
KSAT 12

Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
BOERNE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels

Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Northeast Side tool yard

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side tool yard early Wednesday morning. The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at the Northeast Service Center in the 10400 block of Tool Yard Street, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Heroes Stadium. Firefighters...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Dallas

New marketplace development will transform historic Texas Hill Country site

Changes are ahead for a beloved Hill Country town's historic downtown, with a new 2.5-acre mixed-use development set to transform and repurpose the former New Braunfels Producers Co-Op.Slated to open in 2024, the new Co-Op Marketplace will feature a biergarten, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail, and park space with a stage for live music.According to a release, the site transformation is the brainchild of New Braunfels-area entrepreneurs and business owners. The late, notable New Braunfels businessman Ron Snider was one of the entrepreneurs behind the Co-Op Marketplace idea, working in tandem with his business partners, attorney Mike Myers and real...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
