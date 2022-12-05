ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

wabi.tv

Florida man who killed neighbor in Presque Isle dies in prison

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Florida man who killed his former neighbor in Presque Isle in 2016 has passed away. The Maine Department of Corrections says 86-year-old Robert Craig died Sunday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility. As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
foxbangor.com

3,000 dollar reward offered in illegally killed deer

BENEDICTA– The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding two illegally killed doe in Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were dumped near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of interstate 95 in the town of Benedicta. Some of the meat had been taken, but most was left to...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine

A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Medical Monday Handwashing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Hand washing is something most people do without thinking, but might not be doing correctly. Julie Tutt, Manger of Quality and Infection Prevention at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says, “If you’re using soap and water to wash your hands, you really want to do it for a minimum of 20 seconds. You want to make sure to get the backs of your hands, in between your fingers, you know around your nail beds, underneath your fingernails. It’s really that friction that’s really effective. So you want to make sure like I said that you’re scrubbing all those locations for 20 seconds, and that good rule is sing happy birthday twice and that will get you to your 20 seconds and than rinse.”
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q106.5

No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
LIMESTONE, ME
truecrimedaily

Florida woman dies days after houseguest allegedly attacks her with hatchet

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces a murder charge after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hatchet, causing her to die from her injuries. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:36 a.m., deputies went to a residence on 24th Street North, Lot 230, regarding an attempted murder. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found a 56-year-old woman "with a hatchet protruding from her head."
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WMTW

Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store

The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Festival of Trees

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a busy weekend at the festival of trees at the Aroostook Center Mall. Newsource 8′s Vanessa Symonick was there and has that story. Rena Kearney: “I know we have finished one book and started another.”. Cindy Richendollar :”We’ve been very busy...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Rain on our Doorstep Tomorrow, with Warmer Temperatures Expected Through Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a rainy and windy first half of the weekend. Looking at some of the rainfall reports from across the county Saturday, most spots once again picked up over half an inch of rain. Some spots, like Monticello were closer to an inch of rain than others. But overall, it was a good soaking rain once again for the region, sadly helping to melt a lot of our snowpack. The other thing worth mentioning from the weekend was the winds. Wind gusts were over 30 mph for a lot of spots. The highest gust was over western parts of the county, with Clayton Lake reporting a 48-mph wind gust.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

UMFK Women’s Basketball Striving For A Better Season

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine at Fort Kent Women’s Basketball Team headed into the new season under new leadership and a later start then most. Newssource 8s Jonathon Eigenmann has the story. Devon Sherman: " Our team right now is a balanced team. With us...
FORT KENT, ME

