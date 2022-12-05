Read full article on original website
Florida man who killed neighbor in Presque Isle dies in prison
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Florida man who killed his former neighbor in Presque Isle in 2016 has passed away. The Maine Department of Corrections says 86-year-old Robert Craig died Sunday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility. As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were...
Who Won the Lottery for $1.5 Million in Madawaska, Maine?
It’s always interesting to hear about someone nearby winning the lottery. Even if it’s in the same state, people talk about it. It’s especially exciting and intriguing when anyone wins big money in a tight knit community like Aroostook County. Even more so, in the town of Madawaska.
3,000 dollar reward offered in illegally killed deer
BENEDICTA– The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding two illegally killed doe in Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were dumped near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of interstate 95 in the town of Benedicta. Some of the meat had been taken, but most was left to...
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two Weeks
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) has been busy over the last two weeks with four drug busts. Two were in Hancock County in the towns of Sullivan and Deer Isle, another was in the town of Corinna in Penobscot County, and one was in the town of Wade in Aroostook County.
Body Found on Sears Island Identified as Missing Presque Isle Man
The Presque Isle Police said the body found on Sears Island on November 26 has been identified as Chase Dmuchowsky who went missing from the University of Maine at Presque Isle in October. Missing UMPI Student has been Identified. The last time Dmuchowsky was seen was on the evening of...
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
The police chief of Tampa, Fla., has been placed on administrative leave after flashing her badge at a deputy who had stopped her while she and her husband were riding golf cart.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after bodycam video shows her flashing badge during traffic stop
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Police Chief Mary O'Connor will be on leave during an investigation into her actions on Nov. 12, when she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license plate tag.
Winner of $1.5 million lottery ticket sold in Maine remains unknown
A winning lottery ticket worth $1.5 million that was sold in Maine has yet to be claimed. Read on to learn more. One lucky lottery player is about to become a millionaire this holiday season.
Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine
A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
Medical Monday Handwashing
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Hand washing is something most people do without thinking, but might not be doing correctly. Julie Tutt, Manger of Quality and Infection Prevention at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says, “If you’re using soap and water to wash your hands, you really want to do it for a minimum of 20 seconds. You want to make sure to get the backs of your hands, in between your fingers, you know around your nail beds, underneath your fingernails. It’s really that friction that’s really effective. So you want to make sure like I said that you’re scrubbing all those locations for 20 seconds, and that good rule is sing happy birthday twice and that will get you to your 20 seconds and than rinse.”
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Florida woman dies days after houseguest allegedly attacks her with hatchet
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces a murder charge after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hatchet, causing her to die from her injuries. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:36 a.m., deputies went to a residence on 24th Street North, Lot 230, regarding an attempted murder. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found a 56-year-old woman "with a hatchet protruding from her head."
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store
The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
Winners List from the Festival of Trees 2022 in Presque Isle, Maine
St. Apollonia's Festival of Trees had a record crowd on opening night at the Aroostook Centre Mall as 81 trees were on display. The whole weekend was busy with activity. Visitors bought tickets to bid on the different displays to win the many items offered with each tree. Of the featured displays was the Community Spirit Tree with over $3,500 in gifts.
Festival of Trees
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a busy weekend at the festival of trees at the Aroostook Center Mall. Newsource 8′s Vanessa Symonick was there and has that story. Rena Kearney: “I know we have finished one book and started another.”. Cindy Richendollar :”We’ve been very busy...
Rain on our Doorstep Tomorrow, with Warmer Temperatures Expected Through Thursday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a rainy and windy first half of the weekend. Looking at some of the rainfall reports from across the county Saturday, most spots once again picked up over half an inch of rain. Some spots, like Monticello were closer to an inch of rain than others. But overall, it was a good soaking rain once again for the region, sadly helping to melt a lot of our snowpack. The other thing worth mentioning from the weekend was the winds. Wind gusts were over 30 mph for a lot of spots. The highest gust was over western parts of the county, with Clayton Lake reporting a 48-mph wind gust.
UMFK Women’s Basketball Striving For A Better Season
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine at Fort Kent Women’s Basketball Team headed into the new season under new leadership and a later start then most. Newssource 8s Jonathon Eigenmann has the story. Devon Sherman: " Our team right now is a balanced team. With us...
