Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
The VCR of life spins forward for Daniels, Brown and WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — How quickly do the sands shift in college athletics these days?. Think of your VCR and a game — say the West Virginia-Pitt Backyard Brawl that opened this season. Think now of playing it back at warp speed.
WVNews
Densel Martin Curtis Riffle
JANE LEW- Densel Martin Curtis Riffle, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Lewis County on May 31, 1942, a son of the late Sherman Martin Riffle Sr. and Loretta Curtis Riffle. In addition to his parents, Densel was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jean Riffle; and three brothers: Johnny Montgomery, Delmas Joe Riffle, and Stanley Riffle.
WVNews
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Approximately three months after resolving a manganese and turbi…
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital lights Christmas tree
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Christmas cheer and Christmas carols filled the air outside WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital on Wednesday evening. The carols were provided by the Minisingers, a community music program at West Virginia University, at a tree lighting event outside the facility. Many of those who gathered to watch the tree lighting enjoyed hot chocolate and listened to the festive music and participated by singing as well.
WVNews
Cayton's 19 leads Lewis past Nicholas, 72-37
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County used an opening-quarter 3-point barrage and pressure defense that forced 28 turnovers to take down Nicholas County 72-37 in a game that saw every Minutemaids player score, led by four players in double digits. Lewis County got off to hot start from...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Roosevelt-Wilson Class of 1957 lunch meeting, noon, FOP Restaurant, Nutter Fort. Alumni, family & friends. 304-566-7397.
WVNews
Clarksburg official: State's downtown Main Street resurfacing project likely to begin in 2024
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Paving of Main Street in Clarksburg is not anticipated until 2024, members of City Council learned Wednesday during a special conference session. City officials have said the state Division of Highways will bring Main Street curbs at intersections into compliance with the Americans with...
WVNews
Lady Rams fall to Bridgeport in season opener
OAKLAND — It was a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Southern Lady Rams showed significant signs of improvement from last year’s team. Their active defense created a scoring run thanks to a flurry of turnovers and held one of West Virginia’s most explosive point guards to just nine first-half points en route to holding a one-point lead heading into the locker room.
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Navy Midshipmen
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive on the scene photos from West Virginia's 85-64 win over Navy. Tre Mitchell's 19 points led four Mountaineers in double figures as WVU shot 55% from the field in the contest. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
Philip Barbour, Grafton advance to Sam Bord Tournament championship
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In addition to JT Veltri, for the Grafton boys basketball team, it’s next Maier up. And for the Philip Barbour boys basketball team, its significant first-half lead was enough for it to hold off a resurgent Riverside team in the second half in the Colts’ 63-47 victory over the Warriors on Wednesday in the Sam Bord Tournament.
WVNews
WVU finds seams in Navy’s zone
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia improved to 7-2 on the men’s basketball season by virtue of an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum. Despite what at first glance may appear to be a blowout victory over the Midshipmen, there were plenty of learning moments for the Mountaineers.
WVNews
Tre Mitchell scores 19, West Virginia beats Navy 85-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 19 points to lead West Virginia to an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night. Erik Stevenson added 13 points, Joe Toussaint 12 and Kedrian Johnson 11 for the Mountaineers (7-2).
WVNews
PBHS #2_2.jpg
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In addition to JT Veltri, for the Grafton boys basketball team, i…
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 12/7/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins deployed three and four guards against Navy's zone defense, and was mostly pleased with the results on that end of the court. Defense, though, was another matter. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
WVNews
Garrett Coyotes compete in MICL state finals
ELLICOT CITY — The Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League (MICL) held its Season 5 Finals in the Pickall Area of the Patapsco Valley State Park Nov. 5-6. As a team, the Garrett County Coyotes finished eighth in finals and 13th in the overall MICL series. Individually, five Coyotes raced their way to the podium.
WVNews
Locals receive Class AA all-state honors
Players from Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, Lincoln, North Marion, Robert C. Byrd and Liberty received Class AA football all-state honors. North Marion defensive lineman Harley Sickles and linebacker Tyler Curry, Fairmont Senior linebacker Dylan Ours and East Fairmont defensive back Alex Culp all received first-team honors.
WVNews
Noah Broadwater is plotting his next move against the Wildcats.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – With the score tied 56-56, Keyser took possession of the ball agai…
Comments / 0