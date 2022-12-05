JANE LEW- Densel Martin Curtis Riffle, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Lewis County on May 31, 1942, a son of the late Sherman Martin Riffle Sr. and Loretta Curtis Riffle. In addition to his parents, Densel was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jean Riffle; and three brothers: Johnny Montgomery, Delmas Joe Riffle, and Stanley Riffle.

JANE LEW, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO