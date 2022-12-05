ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice

That would be the surprise of a lifetime. But, that’s why we get out there… Ice fishing is a bridge between seasons. An activity to get you outside and fishing through the winter months, but not something we long for year-round. It’s cold out there and the action just isn’t the same as the summer months. Lots of animals use waterways to cut down their travel time. Moose, deer, bears or elk have all been seen swimming or walking across […] The post Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Mens Journal

Winter Hiking Gear: 9 Essentials for Hitting the Trail This Season

Sunlight casting through snow-covered tree limbs, clouds of breath billowing into cool, crisp air, and the peace and quiet of a wilderness in white makes wintertime on the trail a hiking experience no other season can rival—but only if you’re prepared to stay warm and dry. Keeping active on foot through the winter requires a […]
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!

Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Trail Runner Finds A Shed Antler In The Worst Way Imaginable

If you’re looking for a reason to get outdoors and experience nature, and not worry about spending a ton of money on hunting equipment, shed hunting can be a cool hobby. Get outside, get in nature, find some cool antlers to decorate the house… shed hunting is a great way to get after it.
Outsider.com

Boy Catches First Ever Fish While Ice Fishing, and His Face is Priceless: VIDEO

In this adorable video posted to Twitter, YouTube storm chaser Aaron Jayjack shared the moment his son caught his first fish while ice fishing on Friday. The video starts as the boy holds the rod, his laughter audible. “Reel, reel!” his dad tells him. “I’ll help he says,” as he pulls up the fishing line. Then, out of the hole emerges a little perch caught on the hook.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Goat Speed Run a Nearly Vertical Mountain Like It’s Nothing

Watch This Goat Speed Run a Nearly Vertical Mountain Like It’s Nothing. You’ve watched movies with characters, particularly superheroes (and some villains), scale vertical walls as if their hands and feet were sticky. You’ve seen arachnids and all sorts of different insects do the same. You’ve probably even seen a cat scale a wall in an attempt to reach something alluring.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Minnesota

As the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” Minnesota features not only thousands of lakes but a variety of lakes as well. Minnesota borders the largest freshwater lake in the U.S., Lake Superior, but is Lake Superior the deepest? What about the deepest inland lake in Minnesota? If you are from Minnesota you may not care about how deep the lake is as long as it has some good fishing! Do deeper lakes offer better fishing? Let’s discover all about the deepest lake in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
thetrek.co

Appalachian Trail Gear Choices – “The Budde System”

Hello Friends! Let’s talk AT gear choices. In viewing my official gear list you may notice that a lot seems to be missing. One benefit of traveling with a partner is shared responsibility. Paul and I have dubbed our way of doing things “The Budde System.”. Allow me...
cohaitungchi.com

Glacier National Park: Backpacker’s All-Time Favorite Hikes

Glacier Nationwide Park–dwelling to grizzlies, moose, a few of the few remaining glaciers within the American Rockies, and sweeping views throughout the continental divide–is a bucket-list vacation spot for hikers throughout the globe. However Glacier’s abundance of beautiful sights and difficult treks could make planning a visit there difficult, particularly when you've got a restricted time: With 734 miles of trails within the park, it’s arduous to know the place to begin. We polled our editors and writers to search out out their favourite jaunts for each schedule. Learn on to search out the Backpacker household’s suggestions for the most effective hikes in Glacier Nationwide Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy