Ogden, UT

KSLTV

Police investigating burglary at Riverdale car dealership

RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are investigating after cars, cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the Ken Garff Dealership in Riverdale. The crime happened the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. “The business reported an unknown male forced entry into the multiple buildings and stole a few cars, cash...
RIVERDALE, UT
KSLTV

Delivery driver hit by car in Bluffdale neighborhood

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A delivery driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was hit by a car while getting out of his vehicle in Bluffdale. The incident happened at 802 W. Star Spangled Drive. Police said the pedestrian — who suffered a leg injury, possibly a broken...
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

New development: Suspect in missing woman case recently failed a polygraph test

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A suspect in a nearly 40-year-old Utah cold case has refused an offer of immunity from criminal charges. The Weber County Attorney’s Office made the offer to Cary Hartmann in a letter. The letter said Hartmann could receive immunity in exchange for information about the disappearance of Sheree Warren “and the location of her identifiable remains.”
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man tried to settle a debt with a hacksaw

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was charged with aggravated assault Monday after police say he tried to negotiate with a man who owed him money using a hacksaw. Ogden police were summoned to the incident in a park at 222 28th Street where the...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
southarkansassun.com

Man In Utah Accused of Beating His Grandparents With A Hammer, Shoot Them To Death

A 26-year-old man in Clearfield, Utah was alleged of beating his grandparents using a hammer and then shooting them to death in their home. The Clearfield Police Department received a call on Nov.23 around 3:10 in the afternoon from a woman saying that she found her parents dead in their garage. The two victims were identified as Thomas Walker, 87 years old, and Janice Walker, 85 years old.
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
UTAH STATE

