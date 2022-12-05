Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Warrant issued for Nevada man allegedly involved in shooting outside Salt Lake bar
SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nevada man accused of shooting another person outside a Salt Lake City bar. Jorge Manuel Ontiveros-Guevara, 27, of Spring Creek, Nevada, near Elko, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing injury and aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, second-degree felonies.
KSLTV
Police investigating burglary at Riverdale car dealership
RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are investigating after cars, cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the Ken Garff Dealership in Riverdale. The crime happened the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. “The business reported an unknown male forced entry into the multiple buildings and stole a few cars, cash...
kjzz.com
Arrest report: Suspect who crashed into Logan house thought 'demons were out to get him'
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle crashed into a Logan home on Monday was reportedly hallucinating while he drove 110 miles per hour through Sardine Canyon and ran red lights in city streets, according to court documents. Malcolm Lamar Vanburen, 26, of Louisiana,...
South Jordan man allegedly pulls gun out when told to wait for pedestrian to cross the street
A South Jordan man, who is also accused of sexually exploiting a teenage girl, has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 1, for allegedly pointing a gun at a man who told him to wait for an elderly woman to cross the road.
‘I was scared and drunk’: Woman arrested 10 months after fatal West Valley City crash
A woman has been arrested 10 months after a West Valley City crash that left one victim, Carol Galentine, dead at the scene.
ABC 4
Louisiana man allegedly “ran from demons” during Utah police pursuit
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Louisiana man allegedly claimed “demons were going to kill him” after stealing a car in Brigham City and crashing it into a pole in Logan on Monday, Dec. 5. Malcolm Vanburen, 26, was arrested and booked on charges of receiving a stolen...
Utah teen clinging to life after crash with impaired driver
17-year-old Maddie Anderson nearly died after she was hit by a driver in Taylorsville early Sunday morning.
Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital
Two groups of people got into a fight at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.
KSLTV
Delivery driver hit by car in Bluffdale neighborhood
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A delivery driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was hit by a car while getting out of his vehicle in Bluffdale. The incident happened at 802 W. Star Spangled Drive. Police said the pedestrian — who suffered a leg injury, possibly a broken...
KSLTV
New development: Suspect in missing woman case recently failed a polygraph test
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A suspect in a nearly 40-year-old Utah cold case has refused an offer of immunity from criminal charges. The Weber County Attorney’s Office made the offer to Cary Hartmann in a letter. The letter said Hartmann could receive immunity in exchange for information about the disappearance of Sheree Warren “and the location of her identifiable remains.”
Gephardt Daily
Man tried to settle a debt with a hacksaw
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was charged with aggravated assault Monday after police say he tried to negotiate with a man who owed him money using a hacksaw. Ogden police were summoned to the incident in a park at 222 28th Street where the...
KSLTV
Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
ksl.com
Alleged gunman in Orem apartment shooting is charged with attempted murder
OREM — A man who witnesses say was kicked out of a party happening at an Orem apartment complex has been charged with shooting at two people who tried to confront him, according to police. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, 18, of South Jordan, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
kjzz.com
Victims identified in fatal collision with box truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The two people killed Saturday in a crash in West Valley City have been identified by authorities. According to police, the collision happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. at 3200 W Pkwy Blvd. A box truck was stopped with the driver inside, according to...
southarkansassun.com
Man In Utah Accused of Beating His Grandparents With A Hammer, Shoot Them To Death
A 26-year-old man in Clearfield, Utah was alleged of beating his grandparents using a hammer and then shooting them to death in their home. The Clearfield Police Department received a call on Nov.23 around 3:10 in the afternoon from a woman saying that she found her parents dead in their garage. The two victims were identified as Thomas Walker, 87 years old, and Janice Walker, 85 years old.
Family mourns siblings killed in West Valley City car crash
West Valley City Police have identified the two people who died in a car crash over the weekend as 32-year-old Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia and 40-year-old Myron Marcello Singer.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office being sued after former cadet reports abuse
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office is being sued after what started with a Snapchat request in April 2021 that escalated to multiple sexual assaults, according to documents filed in Utah’s U.S. District Court. The complaint filed in November alleges that former Salt...
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
KSLTV
Hunter High shooter gets juvenile detention for killing 2 students; case now closed
The Jan. 13 shooting took place near the end of the lunch period on 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor, killing 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati, and severely injuring 15-year-old Ephraim Asiata. It created chaos around Hunter High School, and shook the school and Pacific Islander communities. Court proceedings...
ksl.com
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
