Hartford, CT

MassLive.com

Jaden Wiggins, son of former Patriot Jermaine Wiggins, commits to UMass football

Jaden Wiggins, son of former New England Patriot Jermaine Wiggins, announced his verbal commitment to UMass via Twitter on Monday. “After a great conversation with (UMass coach Don Brown) I am truly blessed for the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic journey(with UMass football),” Wiggins said in his announcement. “I want to thank everyone that believed in me & helped me accomplish my goal of playing D1. The journey is just beginning.”
AMHERST, MA
New Haven Independent

Student Cut From Ansonia Basketball Team For Attending Magnet School

ANSONIA — Roman Moore was picked for the team after surviving the tryouts, and was even considered one of the best players on the court for his age. But 11-year-old Roman won’t be playing for the Ansonia Middle School basketball team this year because the school’s principal cut him from the team.
ANSONIA, CT
WWLP 22News

Keeping the history of Dana, Enfield, Greenwich, and Prescott Massachusetts alive

(Mass Appeal) – Most of us today don’t put two seconds of thought into the Quabbin Reservoir but in the 1920’s an engineering feat was deployed and the four communities previously located in the 56,000 acres of land now known as Quabbin Reservoir, were wiped from the map. J.R. Greene, chairman of the board of directors of the Friends of Quabbin, keeps the history alive and he is with me now.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT

(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
high-profile.com

SLAM Announces Promotions

Glastonbury, CT – The S/L/A/M Collaborative (SLAM) announced the promotion of Rick Herzer, AIA, LEED AP to managing principal of design and director of sustainability, and Robert Zygmunt, PE to principal and shareholder. Herzer joins the Firm Core Team after 35 years with SLAM. He oversees the coordination of...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New York man arrested for home burglaries in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford police extradited a man from New York in connection with residential burglaries that happened in town. Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as 52-year-old Mario Roberto Munoz-Acevedo of Flushing, NY. Munoz-Acevedo was already in police custody in Nassau County, NY for other charges.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Together We Grow’ event in Hartford to discuss bringing in cannabis revenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An event in Hartford on Wednesday will put the cannabis industry in the spotlight. With other states like Massachusetts bringing in billions of dollars in business through cannabis, Connecticut looks poised to do the same. Leaders like Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, state legislators, representatives from the...
HARTFORD, CT
whdh.com

Springfield woman wins lottery’s Lucky For Life prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lillieth Hanson of Springfield is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Nov. 22. Hanson, whose winning numbers were an assortment of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Jewish Press

Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays

The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
FARMINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford

WFSB Law Expert Eric Parker talks about Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster after a chaotic sales process for the star's new tour. We're showing off holiday lights displays from around the state! We stopped by a home in Stafford Springs that goes all out for a good cause. Updated: 2...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

