Jake Tapper Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Play Acting’ Takedown of Fuentes: ‘Might Make More Sense’ if They Didn’t Share a Stage (Video)

By Benjamin Lindsay
 3 days ago
RC{mom}6 La.
2d ago

We as american voters have the responsibility to hold all of the republican party rsponsible for what Donald trump has done to its party and our country and its voters, We must exact swift and stern punishment and action to let them know that we do not approve!! We need to sting the repubs at the ballot box where it hurts the most to let them know they will not escape reprecutions of his and their actions against the people! For the people! by the people! all questionable candidates must be voted out 2024 in order to regain the respect of our nation and our rights, with respect and representation our people deserve!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 closely!!

Tom Tuttoilmondo
2d ago

All extremists need to be voted out. Both far right and far left. The extremists keep the American people divided.

Courtney Reece
2d ago

remember when hitler being a bad person was universally agreed upon?

