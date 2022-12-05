Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Center Stage names Adam Frank to be its new Managing Director, effective December 13
Baltimore Center Stage announced Wednesday that it has named nonprofit arts leader Adam J. Frank to be its new managing director, effective Dec. 13. Frank comes to Baltimore from Waterwell, a theater and arts non profit in New York City, where he has been managing director for the past four years. He succeeds Michael Ross, who announced his retirement from Baltimore Center Stage last year.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore artist Akio Evans commemorates his city and life through superheroes; designs sneakers for crew of Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ series
Akio Evans remembers his family being evicted from their apartment when he was a child. He could only take what he could carry, so the young boy chose to leave his comic books behind. Now, the Baltimore native creates comic book apparel for customers – and even for the production...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Big Fish: The Artful Work of Cara Ober, Founding Editor of BmoreArt
I met Cara Ober at the office and gallery in the converted storefront at 2519 N. Charles Street where it shares space with one of its supporters, the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. Colorful paintings hang on the walls of a large, square room; an inviting arrangement of couches and chairs floats at its center. The coffee table holds the most recent editions of the magazine — The Collect Issue (13) and The Environment Issue (14) — as well as a couple of bowls of Halloween candy that Ober lifted from her twelve-year-old son.
NBC Washington
News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022
"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott, Wes Moore celebrate Mondawmin Community Center grand opening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — JPMorgan Chase Chairman, CEO Jamie Dimon, Mayor Scott and Wes Moore cut the ribbon at Chase’s new Mondawmin Community Center Branch official grand opening. This innovative branch is unique to the Chase branch network as its only one of 14 branches of its kind across...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's 'Miracle on 34th Street' featured on 'Today'
WBAL-TV's own Jason Newton joined the crew of "Today" for their "Merriest Main Street" segment. He was live from Baltimore's own Miracle on 34th Street with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Bob Hosier, along with his family, who founded the event. As Jason said: "As you know, Baltimore, we do Crabs and Old Bay and football. But we really do, we do Christmas well."
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore holiday tradition Miracle on 34th Street celebrated on national stage
The Miracle on 34th Street in Hampden attracts onlookers from around the world -- and on Wednesday, it'll be featured on a national stage. Organizers of the holiday tradition told 11 News they need your help filling the street when the "TODAY" show comes to town Wednesday morning.
weaa.org
Baltimore’s Afro-American Newspaper
(WEAA)—The AFRO was founded by John Henry Murphy Sr., in 1892. According to its website, The Afro-American has crusaded for racial equality and economic advancement for Black Americans for 130 years. Kevin MPECKABLE Peck, Vice President of Marketing & Technology joins Darius Stanton to discuss the significance of the...
foxbaltimore.com
Local pastor weighs in on group violence reduction strategy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expanding the city's group violence reduction strategy. The program will expand into the southwestern and central police districts in the first quarter of 2023, and eventually the entire city by mid-2024. As the city gets ready to expand its group violence...
Wbaltv.com
Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation
Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's drive-thru Shake Shack sets opening date
Shake Shack has set an opening date for its new restaurant in Canton, which will be its first drive-thru location in the state. The burger chain will open at 3902 Boston St. in the new Collective at Canton development on Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The location will have a drive-thru with a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pickup window, as well as indoor dining space and an outdoor patio.
Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade
Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Brother finds body Baltimore firefighters missed in building
BALTIMORE — (AP) — Several hours after firefighters extinguished a warehouse fire in southwest Baltimore early Sunday, the scene was eerily quiet as Donte Craig stepped through the charred rubble, trying to remain hopeful. He was looking for his older brother James Craig Jr., who leased the warehouse...
wypr.org
What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?
Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center
WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
foxbaltimore.com
Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. December 7 — A colder weekend is coming up with a potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Leading up to the weekend, an unsettled and milder pattern will develop. After a foggy start, Wednesday turns warmer with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday is drier...
Comments / 1