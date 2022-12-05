ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Center Stage names Adam Frank to be its new Managing Director, effective December 13

Baltimore Center Stage announced Wednesday that it has named nonprofit arts leader Adam J. Frank to be its new managing director, effective Dec. 13. Frank comes to Baltimore from Waterwell, a theater and arts non profit in New York City, where he has been managing director for the past four years. He succeeds Michael Ross, who announced his retirement from Baltimore Center Stage last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Big Fish: The Artful Work of Cara Ober, Founding Editor of BmoreArt

I met Cara Ober at the office and gallery in the converted storefront at 2519 N. Charles Street where it shares space with one of its supporters, the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. Colorful paintings hang on the walls of a large, square room; an inviting arrangement of couches and chairs floats at its center. The coffee table holds the most recent editions of the magazine — The Collect Issue (13) and The Environment Issue (14) — as well as a couple of bowls of Halloween candy that Ober lifted from her twelve-year-old son.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022

"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
WASHINGTON, DC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's 'Miracle on 34th Street' featured on 'Today'

WBAL-TV's own Jason Newton joined the crew of "Today" for their "Merriest Main Street" segment. He was live from Baltimore's own Miracle on 34th Street with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Bob Hosier, along with his family, who founded the event. As Jason said: "As you know, Baltimore, we do Crabs and Old Bay and football. But we really do, we do Christmas well."
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore’s Afro-American Newspaper

(WEAA)—The AFRO was founded by John Henry Murphy Sr., in 1892. According to its website, The Afro-American has crusaded for racial equality and economic advancement for Black Americans for 130 years. Kevin MPECKABLE Peck, Vice President of Marketing & Technology joins Darius Stanton to discuss the significance of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local pastor weighs in on group violence reduction strategy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expanding the city's group violence reduction strategy. The program will expand into the southwestern and central police districts in the first quarter of 2023, and eventually the entire city by mid-2024. As the city gets ready to expand its group violence...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation

Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's drive-thru Shake Shack sets opening date

Shake Shack has set an opening date for its new restaurant in Canton, which will be its first drive-thru location in the state. The burger chain will open at 3902 Boston St. in the new Collective at Canton development on Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The location will have a drive-thru with a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pickup window, as well as indoor dining space and an outdoor patio.
BALTIMORE, MD
BmoreArt Magazine

Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade

Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?

Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center

WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy