Nashville, TN

Seth Joyner explains his critical in-game Jonathan Gannon tweet

By Andrew Porter
 3 days ago

Seth Joyner is taking heat for this critical of tweet of Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, which Joyner tweeted during the first half of yesterday's 35-10 Eagles win over the Titans.

"Let me say this about tweets," Joyner explained on Monday's 94WIP Morning Show with Angelo Cataldi. "When I'm tweeting in-game—because a lot of people like to make comments—'Oh that didn't age well!' There is no shelf life when you're tweeting in-game. I'm doing the commentary, I'm analyzing in game and you know that the game is going to have ebbs and flows within the game and more likely than not, the Eagles have shown that they're going to win the darn game. They're 11-1. So what I'm tweeting in game is the emotion of the moment, more so than how the game is going to end."

The tweet "did not age well" as Gannon's defense held Tennessee to 209 total yards and just 10 points, while sacking Ryan Tannehill six times and allowing Derick Henry just 30 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Joyner's tweet was largely in reference to what happened on the Titans' first and only touchdown of the game.

"It was 4th and 7 and then they turned around and converted another 3rd and 7, a couple of series later. And I'm like, 'They have the audacity to go for it on 4th and 7 on your 40 and what do you give us? Four man rush and zone behind you.' I'm looking at it like, if there's ever a situation where you bring pressure to make the quarterback hurry up and get the ball out of his hand and make the tackle short of the sticks. We got the ball on a short field, two first downs and we're in scoring position, it's right there! But you allow them to tie the score because you don't have the aggressiveness in you to actually go after a quarterback that's not really that good."

Joyner, 58, is a Hall Of Fame Eagles linebacker, a two-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion turned Eagles analyst. But he has been critical of Gannon's passive style, despite the Eagles' success on defense.

