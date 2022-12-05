ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Illinois Proud

Welp family holds 2nd annual “Embracing Emma” toy drive

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD’s very own Mark Welp and his family are hosting a toy drive in remembrance of their daughter Emma. The Welp’s organized “Embracing Emma’s 2nd Annual St. Jude Toy Drive” Monday Morning. Seven-year-old Emma passed away in May 2021 after...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Friendship House revives the Peoria Peacekeepers Network

The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service is reviving a program to help divert young people with misdemeanors away from violence. The Peoria Peacekeepers Network is a restorative justice program bringing together young offenders with victims, family and community stakeholders to develop a plan to change their path. “It’s important...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria’s Neighborhood House holds annual “Santa for Seniors” event

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Neighborhood House in Peoria is ensuring senior citizens have a merry Christmas. Dozens of volunteers came out Sunday morning and delivered gifts to homebound senior citizens for the organization’s “Santa for Seniors” initiative. The gift bags included back scratchers, a shoe...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Romance and engagement at the East Peoria Festival of Lights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A local Peoria man got engaged at East Peoria’s Winter Wonderland on Tuesday night. After a romantic horse-drawn ride through the Parade of Lights, T.J. Grossen got down on one knee while his (now) fiance Liv Clark was distracted by the carriage and the horses and popped the big question.
PEORIA, IL
thecommunityword.com

Park District trustee planting trees of hope

The prime time when trees were center stage passed with fall’s spectacular colors gone or muted into stands of dark-brown red oaks. But forests in the city may yet be in the wings, awaiting their cue. There are initiatives to improve Peoria’s timber, enhancing the city’s appearance, to be...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Metamora’s Square transformed for the holidays

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Metamora’s downtown was decorated for the holidays today. To kick off the Christmas season local businesses on the square invited the community to come out and celebrate this afternoon. Families of all sizes came out to take photos and enjoy cups of hot chocolate.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on

Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews fight Peoria attic fire

PEORIA, Ill. – Some damage was done to a Peoria home close to straddling the West Bluff and South Peoria areas. That’s according to Peoria Firefighters, who say they were able to get a blaze under control on West Fourth, inbetween Charlton and Kane Streets, in a little more than ten minutes Tuesday night at 5:18 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria couple opens barber and nail salon despite road bumps in life

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “We actually met at a stoplight on University and Nebraska.”. Kwame and Samantha Lobdell have been married for 10 years, 3 kids later, they are focused on their future growing Leveled Up Barber and Nail Salon, which they say can be therapeutic for their clients.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man hospitalized after Creve Couer fire

CREVE COEUR, Ill. — A 60-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation late Wednesday afternoon when a fire severely damaged his home in Creve Couer. The owner tells 25 News her husband heard a smoke alarm, grabbed an extinguisher, and tried to put out the fire in the basement of the home on Carola Street, near E. Stewart Street in Creve Coeur.
CREVE COEUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two families displaced after Bloomington duplex fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two families have been displaced after a duplex caught fire in Bloomington Tuesday afternoon, and the cause is still under investigation. According to a press release from the Bloomington Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 1017 West Monroe Street just after 1 p.m. for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived, no obvious smoke or fire was seen, but the resident notified firefighters that the home’s stairs were on fire.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
nprillinois.org

Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise

It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
LINCOLN, IL
FireRescue1

PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

6 people are homeless after a South Peoria house fire

Six people are homeless after a house fire on Peoria's South Side over the weekend. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1300 block of South Faraday just after 10 a.m. Saturday. The home sustained severe damage, and an emergency demolition was ordered. All six occupants were able to escape...
PEORIA, IL
wgil.com

Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?

New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
ILLINOIS STATE

