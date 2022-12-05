Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Illinois Proud
Welp family holds 2nd annual “Embracing Emma” toy drive
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD’s very own Mark Welp and his family are hosting a toy drive in remembrance of their daughter Emma. The Welp’s organized “Embracing Emma’s 2nd Annual St. Jude Toy Drive” Monday Morning. Seven-year-old Emma passed away in May 2021 after...
wcbu.org
Friendship House revives the Peoria Peacekeepers Network
The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service is reviving a program to help divert young people with misdemeanors away from violence. The Peoria Peacekeepers Network is a restorative justice program bringing together young offenders with victims, family and community stakeholders to develop a plan to change their path. “It’s important...
25newsnow.com
Gift wrapping blitz helping close to 1,000 kids receive gifts on Christmas
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Close to 1,000 kids will soon be able to say they received a Christmas gift thanks to FamilyCore in Peoria. Volunteers and employees at FamilyCore were busy avoiding paper cuts as they worked to wrap all the gifts. The gifts will mainly go to the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s Neighborhood House holds annual “Santa for Seniors” event
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Neighborhood House in Peoria is ensuring senior citizens have a merry Christmas. Dozens of volunteers came out Sunday morning and delivered gifts to homebound senior citizens for the organization’s “Santa for Seniors” initiative. The gift bags included back scratchers, a shoe...
Central Illinois Proud
Romance and engagement at the East Peoria Festival of Lights
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A local Peoria man got engaged at East Peoria’s Winter Wonderland on Tuesday night. After a romantic horse-drawn ride through the Parade of Lights, T.J. Grossen got down on one knee while his (now) fiance Liv Clark was distracted by the carriage and the horses and popped the big question.
thecommunityword.com
Park District trustee planting trees of hope
The prime time when trees were center stage passed with fall’s spectacular colors gone or muted into stands of dark-brown red oaks. But forests in the city may yet be in the wings, awaiting their cue. There are initiatives to improve Peoria’s timber, enhancing the city’s appearance, to be...
25newsnow.com
Metamora’s Square transformed for the holidays
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Metamora’s downtown was decorated for the holidays today. To kick off the Christmas season local businesses on the square invited the community to come out and celebrate this afternoon. Families of all sizes came out to take photos and enjoy cups of hot chocolate.
wcbu.org
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
1470 WMBD
Crews fight Peoria attic fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Some damage was done to a Peoria home close to straddling the West Bluff and South Peoria areas. That’s according to Peoria Firefighters, who say they were able to get a blaze under control on West Fourth, inbetween Charlton and Kane Streets, in a little more than ten minutes Tuesday night at 5:18 p.m.
25newsnow.com
Peoria couple opens barber and nail salon despite road bumps in life
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “We actually met at a stoplight on University and Nebraska.”. Kwame and Samantha Lobdell have been married for 10 years, 3 kids later, they are focused on their future growing Leveled Up Barber and Nail Salon, which they say can be therapeutic for their clients.
25newsnow.com
‘George’ takes to the big screen highlighting life of Peoria shoeshiner
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday marks 76 years of a Peoria man shining shoes in the river city, and it also marks the premiere of his biography. It played on the big screen at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, which doesn’t sit far from the building George Manias could be found at for decades in downtown.
1470 WMBD
Man hospitalized after Creve Couer fire
CREVE COEUR, Ill. — A 60-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation late Wednesday afternoon when a fire severely damaged his home in Creve Couer. The owner tells 25 News her husband heard a smoke alarm, grabbed an extinguisher, and tried to put out the fire in the basement of the home on Carola Street, near E. Stewart Street in Creve Coeur.
Central Illinois Proud
Two families displaced after Bloomington duplex fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two families have been displaced after a duplex caught fire in Bloomington Tuesday afternoon, and the cause is still under investigation. According to a press release from the Bloomington Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 1017 West Monroe Street just after 1 p.m. for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived, no obvious smoke or fire was seen, but the resident notified firefighters that the home’s stairs were on fire.
nprillinois.org
Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise
It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
FireRescue1
wcbu.org
6 people are homeless after a South Peoria house fire
Six people are homeless after a house fire on Peoria's South Side over the weekend. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1300 block of South Faraday just after 10 a.m. Saturday. The home sustained severe damage, and an emergency demolition was ordered. All six occupants were able to escape...
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
wglt.org
ISU student hopes new DNA technology brings closure to 1975 murder of Carol Rofstad
That's one of many unanswered questions surrounding the 1975 death of the Illinois State University student — and it's also the name of a new Facebook group that a current ISU senior is leveraging to revive interest in the nearly 50-year-old cold case. Nicole Roach is a senior psychology...
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
Central Illinois Proud
“Tyson Tough” Metamora rallies around Coach Grieves’ daughter’s cancer diagnosis
METAMORA, Illinois (WMBD) – Metamora’s boys basketball season started as a hunt back to the state Final Four. Now it’s seen in a different light. Head Coach Danny Grieves’ daughter Nike was diagnosed with cancer recently and the Redbird community has rallied around him. “Tyson Tough”...
