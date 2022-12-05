Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 23, struck in Grand Traverse County hit-and-run has died
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a now-fatal hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. Timothy James Lyon, 47, was arraigned Tuesday for failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony, lying to a peace officer and operating a vehicle with license restrictions.
Stolen Snowmobiles, ATV and More Found In Lake County
Deputies in Lake County recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items. Deputies say they searched a home on East 4 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township on Monday after getting a tip. They...
UpNorthLive.com
Man charged for hit and run, held on $250,000 bond
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Update: The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker died from her injuries Monday night according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. ===============. A Grand Traverse County man is being held on a $250,000...
Grand Traverse County Hit and Run Victim Did Not Survive
UPDATE 12/06/22 9:30 a.m. The victim of Friday’s hit and run crash, Allison Baker, has died. Deputies say the 23-year-old was likely outside of her car getting the mail when she was hit. She lived in Long Lake Township. They say Allison died Monday night. 12/05/22 4:15 p.m. The...
Slushy Roads Lead to Fatal Car Crash in Kalkaska County
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a two-car crash in Excelsior Township after bad road conditions caused him to cross the center line on Tuesday. Around 6:15 a.m., a two-car crash happened on County Road 612 west of Lewis School Road. William Lanning was driving a car eastbound when he lost control on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line. He was hit by Jakob Dunham who was driving a van westbound.
Two injured in Clare County Amish buggy crash
SHERIDAN TWP, MI-- A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured after a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 27, involving their horse-drawn buggy and a truck in Sheridan Township. Around 8:36 p.m., Clare County central dispatch said they received a call reporting the crash on East Colonville Road near South...
UpNorthLive.com
Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Kalkaska
KALKAKSA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One man died and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Excelsior Township on Tuesday, according to Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford. Sherriff Whiteford reported the crash to have occurred at approximately 6:16 a.m. on County Road 612, west of Lewis School Road. A...
Northern Michigan deputies rescue injured owl from highway after collision with vehicle
BEULAH, MI – A barred owl was rescued from a Northern Michigan highway after a collision with a vehicle left it injured Monday morning, Dec. 5, in Beulah, police said. The female owl is now in the care of North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen where she is being treated for her injuries, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Staff is hopeful that she will make a full recovery and be returned to the wild.
Slushy roads cause fatal, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
Cadillac Man’s Bad Construction Business Earns Him 2 Arrest Warrants
A Cadillac man has been charged for defrauding people through building projects more than a year after the first complaint. They say he was even wanted in Grand Traverse County for the same exact thing at the time. State Police were tipped off about Jakob Dexter-Mattson-Frontera’s business, J-Dub Construction, in...
Grinch Arrested for Assaulting a Reindeer in Traverse City
You can’t make this stuff up – the Traverse City Police Department says they arrested the Grinch over the weekend. Officers say a man dressed as the Grinch was arrested for assaulting another man dressed as a reindeer. It all happened at a Christmas party. Guests at the...
UpNorthLive.com
Interlochen man dies from cardiac arrest after crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 48-year-old man from Interlochen has died after a two-vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County, according to Michigan State Police. MSP said the crash occurred the intersection of US-31 and M-37 in Blair Township. "Preliminary investigation indicates driver suffered possible medical emergency, crossed center...
UpNorthLive.com
Christmas party brawl between Grinch and reindeer leads to arrest
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some Christmas party guests are going to be on the Santa's naughty list after a heated argument ended with police being called. The police report reads like a movie script with mentions of the Grinch and a reindeer fighting. Traverse City Police were called...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Investigator would have recommended firing Charlevoix police chief, had he not retired
Former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerald Doan's retirement came during an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, and prevented investigators from recommending he be fired. That's according to a memo from the city. A police department employee accused Doan of “repeated and regularly inappropriate conduct on the basis of sex.”. The unnamed...
5 suspects accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer ordered to trial
A judge has ordered five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to stand trial on charges of providing material support for an act of terrorism. The order was issued Wednesday, Dec. 7, by 86th District Court Judge Michael S. Stepka. The defendants in the case who will...
Up North Voice
State Police to reopen post in Traverse City in early 2023
TRAVERSE CITY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) is pleased to announce that in the coming weeks it will open a full-service MSP post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau, and Grand Traverse counties. The location of the post will be 218 W. Fourteenth Street, the location of the current Traverse City Detachment, which is a state-owned building.
Traverse City Curling Club Asks for Reimbursement After Finding Oil Contamination
UPDATE Dec. 7, 2022 6:20 p.m. The project to make the old K-Mart in Grand Traverse County into a curling facility is moving forward, but the new owners are running into some problems though. Traverse City’s Curling Club spoke to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday after discovering the property they...
Man dressed as the Grinch assaults man in reindeer costume at company Christmas party
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- Traverse City Police were needed to break up a fight Friday night between two 30-year-old men dressed as Christmas characters who were attending a work-related holiday party. According to UpNorthLive, one of the 30-year-old men -- who was dressed as the Grinch -- was arrested for allegedly assaulting the other man who was dressed as a reindeer.
Michigan Grinch Arrested After Getting Into A Fight At Company Christmas Party
I will never forget my first work Christmas party. It was in Grand Rapids when I worked at a country radio station, and one female co-worker at the party got so out of hand that one of the bosses had to drive her home after having a few too many glasses of red wine.
wbwn.com
The Grinch Got Drunk and Beat Up Rudolph at Company Christmas Party
Here is another tale of why it is smart to use restraint at your company Christmas party. Apparently, at a company Christmas party in Traverse City, Michigan the GRINCH drank too much and beat up RUDOLPH!. The police were called and arrested the man dressed as the Grinch for assault....
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 1