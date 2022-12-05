ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

MLive

Woman, 23, struck in Grand Traverse County hit-and-run has died

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a now-fatal hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. Timothy James Lyon, 47, was arraigned Tuesday for failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony, lying to a peace officer and operating a vehicle with license restrictions.
9&10 News

Stolen Snowmobiles, ATV and More Found In Lake County

Deputies in Lake County recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items. Deputies say they searched a home on East 4 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township on Monday after getting a tip. They...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

9&10 News

Slushy Roads Lead to Fatal Car Crash in Kalkaska County

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a two-car crash in Excelsior Township after bad road conditions caused him to cross the center line on Tuesday. Around 6:15 a.m., a two-car crash happened on County Road 612 west of Lewis School Road. William Lanning was driving a car eastbound when he lost control on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line. He was hit by Jakob Dunham who was driving a van westbound.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Two injured in Clare County Amish buggy crash

SHERIDAN TWP, MI-- A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured after a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 27, involving their horse-drawn buggy and a truck in Sheridan Township. Around 8:36 p.m., Clare County central dispatch said they received a call reporting the crash on East Colonville Road near South...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

MLive

Northern Michigan deputies rescue injured owl from highway after collision with vehicle

BEULAH, MI – A barred owl was rescued from a Northern Michigan highway after a collision with a vehicle left it injured Monday morning, Dec. 5, in Beulah, police said. The female owl is now in the care of North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen where she is being treated for her injuries, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Staff is hopeful that she will make a full recovery and be returned to the wild.
BEULAH, MI
MLive

Slushy roads cause fatal, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Interlochen man dies from cardiac arrest after crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 48-year-old man from Interlochen has died after a two-vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County, according to Michigan State Police. MSP said the crash occurred the intersection of US-31 and M-37 in Blair Township. "Preliminary investigation indicates driver suffered possible medical emergency, crossed center...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Up North Voice

State Police to reopen post in Traverse City in early 2023

TRAVERSE CITY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) is pleased to announce that in the coming weeks it will open a full-service MSP post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau, and Grand Traverse counties. The location of the post will be 218 W. Fourteenth Street, the location of the current Traverse City Detachment, which is a state-owned building.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Man dressed as the Grinch assaults man in reindeer costume at company Christmas party

TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- Traverse City Police were needed to break up a fight Friday night between two 30-year-old men dressed as Christmas characters who were attending a work-related holiday party. According to UpNorthLive, one of the 30-year-old men -- who was dressed as the Grinch -- was arrested for allegedly assaulting the other man who was dressed as a reindeer.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
