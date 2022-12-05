ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 197

Left ❤️s Crime
2d ago

The United States government conspired with big tech to suppress and censor information for the purpose of effecting the outcome of a presidential election. They then silenced anyone who dared speak out about it. This is the real fascism, folks.

Reply(30)
99
Honest John Jr
2d ago

It wasn't just Twitter, it was Google, FB, YouTube, all of them. You can tell because if you said anything going against the DNC lie machine whether the election or covid, you were banned, censored, or shunned by their paid shills.

Reply(4)
100
F1REMAN317
2d ago

Thank you Elon. It's just sad that only a handful of FAMOUS people are fighting for FREEDOM!! I guess the rest are all BOUGHT & paid for in other words CORRUPT

Reply(1)
37
Related
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
The List

Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
Fox News

Fox News

891K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy