Grand Rapids, MI

Roadwork to cause lane closures in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane closures are expected due to roadwork at the intersection of M-44 and M-37 also known as East Beltline Avenue until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The closures are expected between Plainfield Avenue, the M-44 Connector, and M-11, 28th Street, according to Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT.
Scenes From Stuff The Bus 2022

My, was it cold in the parking lot of Blain's Farm & Fleet Saturday. Thankfully, that didn't stop the community from giving back as 107.7 WRKR and 103.3 WKFR teamed together for another successful Stuff The Bus event. By the end of the event, the bus had indeed been stuffed...
What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend: Holiday Activities Galore!

Holiday activities are in full swing around Lansing and Mid-Michigan!. Here's a look at some of the holiday fun planned December 8-11, 2022. Celebrate Christmas Harry Potter style at Howell Nature Center! Winter at Hogwarts is slated to take place Friday night (12/9) from 5pm to 7pm. Decorate a wand, create potions, and meet a myriad of magical creatures (including owls). Dress up in your house robes or as your favorite character! Pre-registration is required.
Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores

Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers

Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when they busted an auto theft ring in the Three Rivers area. (Dec. 7, 2022) MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers. Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when...
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 120822

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. ‘Transformational’: Kent County dedicating $18 million …. The Kent County Board of Commissioners has approved more than 30 projects to receive money from the American Rescue Plan Act. (Dec. 7, 2022) Older driver safety awareness week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
