New Chick-fil-A Restaurant Opens This Week in Grand Rapids Area Location
You can't go wrong when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in Michigan. Chick-fil-A was most recently voted as the number one fast food restaurant across the country, including Michigan. There are two simple reasons why Chick-fil-A is so good:. 1. Great food. 2. Excellent service. I take my family to...
Take this 1.5-Hour Route to See the Best Wyoming & Grandville Christmas Lights. Includes Jenison & Hudsonville, too!
If want a fun-filled evening of looking at Christmas lights in the Granville-Jenison-Wyoming-Hudsonville area, this is the route for you!. Start off with a sweet cookie & ice cream treat from the Underground Cookie Club -perhaps the Christmas cake ice cream treat? – and chase it down with 18 fantastic light displays.
Riverfront property just south of amphitheater site in Grand Rapids to be sold by city
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The city of Grand Rapids wants to sell two properties it owns on the city’s Southwest Side, including one riverfront parcel on Market Avenue south of a proposed 12,000-seat outdoor amphitheater. The city’s Economic Development Project Team approved city staff’s request Tuesday to appraise...
WWMTCw
Roadwork to cause lane closures in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane closures are expected due to roadwork at the intersection of M-44 and M-37 also known as East Beltline Avenue until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The closures are expected between Plainfield Avenue, the M-44 Connector, and M-11, 28th Street, according to Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT.
Scenes From Stuff The Bus 2022
My, was it cold in the parking lot of Blain's Farm & Fleet Saturday. Thankfully, that didn't stop the community from giving back as 107.7 WRKR and 103.3 WKFR teamed together for another successful Stuff The Bus event. By the end of the event, the bus had indeed been stuffed...
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend: Holiday Activities Galore!
Holiday activities are in full swing around Lansing and Mid-Michigan!. Here's a look at some of the holiday fun planned December 8-11, 2022. Celebrate Christmas Harry Potter style at Howell Nature Center! Winter at Hogwarts is slated to take place Friday night (12/9) from 5pm to 7pm. Decorate a wand, create potions, and meet a myriad of magical creatures (including owls). Dress up in your house robes or as your favorite character! Pre-registration is required.
Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in downtown GR
Business and community leaders have asked the city of Grand Rapids to enact two ordinances aimed at people who are homeless asking for money or loitering in downtown.
Muskegon residents & commuters asked to participate in survey on housing needs
Bowen National Research will be coming to Muskegon to determine the housing conditions in the city. The research film will also determine the future housing needs of its residents and workers.
retailleader.com
Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores
Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
Boil water advisory for Kalamazoo neighborhood
Water infrastructure maintenance has prompted a boil water advisory in the Burke Acres neighborhood of Kalamazoo.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
After years of vacant lots left setting, Battle Creek expands downtown footprint
The city commission approved to rezone the area in hopes of attracting more potential investment into the area.
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
Where Can You Go on a Sleigh Ride near Grand Rapids?
We've all heard the song "Sleigh Ride" and the line "It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you." The weather isn't really cooperating right now, with our lack of snow, but if you did want to go on an actual sleigh ride near Grand Rapids -- where could you go?
WOOD
MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers
Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when they busted an auto theft ring in the Three Rivers area. (Dec. 7, 2022) MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers. Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when...
927thevan.com
Holland City Council Looks to Clear Another Hurdle Tonight in Quest to Build Ice Skating Rink
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 7, 2022) – Another of the legal hurdles the City of Holland must clear before the dream of a permanent outdoor ice skating rink at Window on the Waterfront Park becomes a reality could be cleared on Wednesday evening. During its biweekly business meeting, City...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 120822
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. ‘Transformational’: Kent County dedicating $18 million …. The Kent County Board of Commissioners has approved more than 30 projects to receive money from the American Rescue Plan Act. (Dec. 7, 2022) Older driver safety awareness week.
