Washington State

Anthony Davis' Stats Against Giannis Antetokounmpo And Four Other Big Men Show That He Has Been The Most Dominant Player This Season

By Gautam Varier
 3 days ago

Anthony Davis has been on an absolute tear in the last couple of weeks and he has dominated some of the best big men in the league in that time.

Anthony Davis had been the butt of jokes in the NBA for two seasons as he struggled to perform at a high level on the court. Davis looked set to perhaps even become the best player in the league after winning the championship in 2020 but ended up becoming the most disappointing one.

That is no longer the case now, though, as he is playing the way many envisioned he would after the 2019-20 season. The Washington Wizards were his latest team to fall victim to a Davis onslaught, as he scored a season-high 55 points to lead the Lakers to their 8th win in the last 10 games.

Anthony Davis Has Been The Most Dominant Player In The League This Season

He has been ridiculously good off late , and if he keeps up this level of play, then he is almost certainly going to win the MVP. It's not like Davis is just dominating some of the lesser-tier bigs in this stretch, as he has taken it to some of the best in the business.

During the last 12 days, Anthony Davis has squared off against the following players:

Deandre Ayton

Myles Turner

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez

Kristaps Porzingis

His production?

40.3ppg

15.3reb

3.8blk

67.4% FG

66.7% from 3

88% FT

Those are some very impressive numbers right there. Brook Lopez is the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year at the moment, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the conversation as well and AD dominated them, as he scored 44 points and led the Lakers to victory. Myles Turner, Kristaps Porzingis, and Deandre Ayton are solid defenders as well, but they didn't stand a chance.

This 55-point outing against the Wizards was his second straight game with over 40 points, and he became the first Laker to do that since Kobe Bryant all the way back in 2013. His performances have taken the Lakers from a point where they seemed set for a disastrous season to one where they seem like a good bet to make some noise in the postseason.

