Garden Grove, CA

HB woman is killed in crash

An 18-year-old Huntington Beach woman was fatally injured Tuesday night when the vehicle in which she was riding struck concrete barriers in a construction zone in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched at around 9:38 p.m. to the area of Westminster Boulevard and Rancho...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park

Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

Driver in pursuit crashes into, overturns big rig in Montebello

A big rig was left overturned and a driver was hospitalized after an early-morning Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pursuit in Montebello ended with a crash. The pursuit of a car believed to be stolen out of the Temple City area began at about 3 a.m., according to the LASD. About 20 minutes later, the […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

CHP officials crack down on ‘ticket fix-it’ scheme

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Azusa

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival. Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male. His mother identified him as 16-year-old Alexander Padilla.Witnesses and the boy's mother said Padilla and his 13-year-old brother were standing outside their grandmother's home when a car pulled up next to them and started shooting. The younger brother suffered a grazing wound but...
AZUSA, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles

Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

Juvenile killed in second Azusa shooting in 2 days

A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday in an Azusa homicide, the second shooting incident in the area in two days.The 16-year-old was killed, and his 13-year-old brother was injured in Tuesday afternoon's shooting.Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas Station responded at approximately 3:26 p.m. to the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue in unincorporated Azusa following a report of a gunshot victim. Azusa Police first received the call, the sheriff's department said.A juvenile male was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire personnel. He was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim was shot...
AZUSA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash

Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
AZUSA, CA

