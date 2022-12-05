Read full article on original website
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
orangecountytribune.com
HB woman is killed in crash
An 18-year-old Huntington Beach woman was fatally injured Tuesday night when the vehicle in which she was riding struck concrete barriers in a construction zone in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched at around 9:38 p.m. to the area of Westminster Boulevard and Rancho...
foxla.com
How illegal street racers in LA, Orange counties allegedly avoided paying citations
LOS ANGELES - Details of an alleged fix-it ticket scam that allegedly enabled illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties to avoid paying thousands of dollars-worth of citations were released by California Highway Patrol Wednesday. According to CHP, the accused ringleader, 21-year-old Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta of Los Angeles,...
2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park
Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area.
Huntington Beach police officer injured in traffic collision near CSULB
Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Atherton Street and Bellflower Boulevard at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday regarding a crash involving a vehicle and a Huntington Beach Police Department motor officer, according to the LBFD. The post Huntington Beach police officer injured in traffic collision near CSULB appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Driver in pursuit crashes into, overturns big rig in Montebello
A big rig was left overturned and a driver was hospitalized after an early-morning Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pursuit in Montebello ended with a crash. The pursuit of a car believed to be stolen out of the Temple City area began at about 3 a.m., according to the LASD. About 20 minutes later, the […]
spectrumnews1.com
CHP officials crack down on ‘ticket fix-it’ scheme
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Azusa
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival. Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male. His mother identified him as 16-year-old Alexander Padilla.Witnesses and the boy's mother said Padilla and his 13-year-old brother were standing outside their grandmother's home when a car pulled up next to them and started shooting. The younger brother suffered a grazing wound but...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
newsantaana.com
Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles
Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside McDonald's in Willowbrook
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a McDonald's after allegedly robbing a Denny's in Los Angeles County. The suspect, who is believed to be armed, entered a Denny's restaurant on 11700 Wilmington Ave., in the neighborhood of Willowbrook, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
foxla.com
CHP officer hospitalized following crash involving suspected DUI driver on 22 Freeway
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A woman suspected of driving under the influence is behind bars and a California Highway Patrol officer is recovering at an Orange County hospital following a multi-car crash on the 22 Freeway Sunday night. A California Highway Patrol officer was injured when his patrol vehicle was...
foxla.com
The Abbey in West Hollywood swarmed by deputies after man seen with gun
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was armed with a gun inside The Abbey overnight. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, security reported the man just after midnight Thursday and were able to give authorities a description of him. Surveillance video showed the...
Juvenile killed in second Azusa shooting in 2 days
A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday in an Azusa homicide, the second shooting incident in the area in two days.The 16-year-old was killed, and his 13-year-old brother was injured in Tuesday afternoon's shooting.Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas Station responded at approximately 3:26 p.m. to the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue in unincorporated Azusa following a report of a gunshot victim. Azusa Police first received the call, the sheriff's department said.A juvenile male was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire personnel. He was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim was shot...
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man who allegedly tortured, raped, and stabbed woman is arrested in Fontana
A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional...
Mail thieves nabbed after foot pursuit in Chino Hills: Sheriff’s Department
Are you a Chino Hills, Upland or Pomona resident who’s been missing mail recently? It may be that it was grabbed by a pair of mail thieves, according to authorities. Ontario resident Christopher Ford, 30, and Pomona resident Kamar McClendon, 43, were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills and found to be in possession of […]
Video shows horrific head-on crash after reported shooting in Azusa; driver killed
A man died Monday after he was shot and then crashed into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa, authorities say.
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash
Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man killed in a DUI crash by another Santa Ana man, in Westminster
A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was killed after a pickup truck collided with a sedan in Westminster on Sunday, Dec. 4. Police investigators suspect alcohol was involved in the crash. The vehicles crashed at around 1 a.m., at the 15500 block of Magnolia Street, near the McFadden Avenue intersection, according...
foxla.com
Tesla dashcam captures pedestrian walking across 5 Freeway during traffic
LOS ANGELES - Dashcam video from a Tesla captured the moments a pedestrian nearly missed a vehicle while walking through traffic on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles. The pedestrian was seen walking across several lanes of traffic on the southbound side of the 5 freeway near the 110 interchange.
