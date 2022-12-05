Read full article on original website
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Aldi Just Put Hot Cocoa Pillsbury Rolls On Shelves
Aldi is a great store to stock up on unique food items that can't be found at any old run-of-the-mill grocery chain. Some of the tried and true classics, like its Friendly Farms Whole Milk Greek Yogurt and Simply Nature Organic Peanut Butter often appear on "best items" lists (per Cooking Light). While Aldi has great finds year-round, the seasonal items are where the store really steps up its game.
How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?
When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
Aldi Dropped 2 Winter Ice Cream Flavors: Peppermint And Hot Cocoa
You might think of ice cream as a summer treat — after all, it's the best way to cool off on a hot sunny day. But it turns out that plenty of people enjoy ice cream year-round. In fact, a YouGov survey of 1,000 U.S. citizens conducted in July found that 74% of them will indulge in this frozen dessert any month of the year. So it should come as no surprise that many brands have come out with new varieties all year, even in winter. Think seasonal holiday ice cream flavors galore. There's the Blue Bell Christmas Cookies Ice Cream (which features bits of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies) or the limited-edition Häagen-Dazs peppermint bark ice cream bars.
12 Trader Joe’s Stocking Stuffers You Won’t Want to Miss Out On
We love going to Trader Joe’s year-round, something demonstrated every time we fight our way through the store’s always-hectic parking lot. We wouldn’t deal with that parking trauma for just any grocery store. But our passion for TJ’s is even stronger during the holidays. From the first bite of Pumpkin Kringle to the last of the Candy Cane Joe-Joes, it’s our go-to spot for tasty treats and essential ingredients for all of our holiday foods. It’s also a fantastic place to pick up stocking stuffers, from little snacks and gift-sized ingredients, to beauty and home products and more. Take a look at some of the best stocking stuffers at Trader Joe’s below, and you’ll see socks packed to the gills hanging over the fireplace this Christmas.
This Is How Rachael Ray Keeps Her Mashed Potatoes Hot For Hours
Once the holiday season hits full swing, it means holiday parties galore. If it's not the annual family Christmas party or Hanukkah Shabbat dinner, then it's the dreaded office potluck. Among the many festivities and gatherings that define the holiday season, one common denominator unifies them all — food. From pumpkin pies to pot roasts and charcuterie boards, food brings us together during the holidays. As joyous as eating hearty holiday meals with loved ones can be, the cooking and preparation process isn't always rainbows and butterflies.
Trader Joe's Winter Baton Lovers Quartet Is Back For Another Year
It can be fun trying something new, whether it be a new activity, a new TV show, or a new restaurant. However, when it comes to the holiday season, many people find comfort in keeping with the same rituals they've been practicing since they were kids. In fact, a recent OnePoll survey found that 43% of Americans have a holiday tradition that has been going on for upwards of 16 years. And while those traditions are different in every household, the survey also found that a whopping 83% of them share one thing in common: food.
TikTok's 'Butter Candle' Could Be The Perfect Trend For Bread
Bread and butter make one of the most basic food pairings around. But just because it's basic, doesn't mean that it's not totally delicious. Just think about how people obsess over free restaurant bread, or how good that first bite of perfectly buttered toast tastes in the morning. Bread with butter is a staple from pretty much the most humble eateries to the finest dining establishments, and now, a TikTok trend is taking the pair to a Michelin-like level with edible butter candles.
Why You Should Bake Your Own Cornbread For Stuffing
When it comes to holidays, stuffing is a must-have. To achieve the most savory and aromatic stuffing possible, there are some things you should keep in mind. A few of these stuffing hacks are simple changes, like adding ingredients to boxed stuffing mixes, using different kinds of bread, and shaping your stuffing into balls, loaves, or muffins for easy serving.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its Returning Truffle Oil Duo Kit
What better time than the holiday season to embrace extravagance and luxury ingredients? One of the more controversial fancy ingredients is truffle oil. According to Eataly, truffle oil is olive oil that has been infused with truffles. While a truffle is sometimes confused with a mushroom, it's technically edible spores that grow on a fungus belonging to the Tuberaceae family and is an entirely different species (per Allrecipes). Truffles are grown underground, while mushrooms are grown above ground. Both black and white truffles are highly prized in the culinary community, with white truffles selling for up to $4,000 per pound and black truffles selling for up to $800 per pound (per Martha Stewart). For those wanting to enjoy the flavors of truffles without shelling out top dollar, truffle oil is a less expensive and tasty option.
Easy Johnny Cakes Recipe
Forget your go-to pancake recipe and think a little outside the box. There's no time like the present to bust out a new recipe, and Johnny cakes will definitely please a crowd. Johnny cakes look like a pancake, they smell like a pancake, and if they could talk, they'd probably talk like a pancake — but there is a pretty distinct difference between the two. Johnny cakes include cornmeal in the batter, whereas traditional pancakes do not. The cornmeal adds a light and sweet flavor, taking the Johnny cake to a new level.
A Huge Franzia Wine Box Inflatable Is What Your Yard Needs
While wine Advent calendars are a popular way to kick off the holiday season, there are bigger and bolder ways to show off just how much you love wine. You might have a wine fridge, and if you're very lucky, a wine cellar to store and display all your wines properly. But if you need more wine decor in your life, Franzia will have something that will get the attention of all your neighbors.
DoorDash Launched A Gingerbread Cake With Carlo's Bakery
If you love ginger and gingerbread, then the holiday season is full of treats right up your alley. From a gingerbread latte to adding a spice that will take your gingerbread cookies to the next level. There are several things to know about this age-old treat, from how to make it to its murky origins.
thecountrycook.net
Christmas Cake Batter Fudge
This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is an easy, tasty and colorful holiday dessert recipe that tastes like red velvet cake! No cooking required!. I love a good fudge recipe, especially if I don't even need to cook it on the stovetop! With white and red velvet cake mixes added to the fudge mixture, you get a fun, colorful and tasty fudge recipe. This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is the perfectly easy holiday treat! A wonderful addition to any holiday cookie tray! If you want a new fun fudge recipe, you have to make a batch of this delicious Christmas Cake Batter Fudge!
McDonald's Gifting Customers With Holiday Deals That Include BOGO Offers
The only thing better than McDonald's is free McDonald's. This holiday season, the nationwide fast-food chain has set out on a mission to "be the hero" and will reportedly offer three weeks of salacious deals featuring buy-one-get-one-free options, 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers, free chicken nuggets, and a whole lot more, according to a recent press release.
TODAY.com
14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday
It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.
TikTok Is Salivating Over Poppy O'Toole's Stuffed Star-Crossed Garlic Spuds
According to the Farmer's Almanac, the average American consumes roughly 120 pounds of potatoes annually. With such a high number, it's safe to say potatoes are a staple in the American diet. Its versatility allows it to be French fries one day and mashed the next. When it comes to preparing them, one is only limited by their creativity. Recently, trained chef turned TikTok star Poppy O'Toole's creativity was on full display in a recent post where she shared an enticing potato-based recipe that got viewers excited.
Reindeer Chow 🦌
We make reindeer chow (Aka: Puppy Chow or Muddy Buddies) every year during the holidays, and every year I ask myself, why are we not making this year round? It’s what you crave in a perfect snack: mostly sweet, a little salty, nice crunch, and once you start snacking, it’s impossible to stop. Then I realize I have absolutely no self control when it comes to this delicious, chocolatey, peanut butter, powdered sugar crusted little gems from the reindeer heavens ... and hence, this is why I don't make reindeer chow all year long, it's dangerous in my household!
pizzaware.com
How Long Can You Keep Leftover Pizza?
Leftover pizza can last in the fridge for up to four days, though it is best to eat it within the first two days. To maximize the shelf life of leftover pizza, it should be stored in an airtight container to prevent it from drying out or becoming contaminated with bacteria.
swimswam.com
The Hungry Swimmer: Avocado Toast
If you are looking for a creamy, crisp, and savory way to start your morning, this is it! Current photo via Ruby Martin. My go-to breakfast lately has been associated with some kind of toast. I don’t know what it is about sliced bread… but I truly believe that it is ‘the next best thing’. If you are looking for a creamy, crisp, and savory way to start your morning, this is it!
Mashed
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
