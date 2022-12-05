ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in North Carolina home

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people.

At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check.

22-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro: police

At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds.

The deaths are currently under investigation and there is no additional threat to public safety.

If anyone has information pertaining to the investigation, please call Det. D. Duncan at
336-641-5968 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

