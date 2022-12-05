Sheriff: 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in North Carolina home

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people.

At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check.

At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds.

The deaths are currently under investigation and there is no additional threat to public safety.

If anyone has information pertaining to the investigation, please call Det. D. Duncan at

336-641-5968 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

