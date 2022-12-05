Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Public Library receives Star Library Award
(West Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota State Library recently awarded the West Fargo Public Library the 2022 North Dakota Star Library Award for exemplary service to the community. The award is based on per-capita circulations, service hours, program attendance, computer usage, WiFi usage and the percentage of North Dakota...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police present Moorhead Security Officer with Distinguished Service Award
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are recognizing the efforts of a Moorhead security officer. Kim Sandvik was presented with a Citizen Citation for Distinguished Service Tuesday. Sandvik was chosen for his bravery in responding to an active shooter situation near a jewelry store where he was working. The security officer located the victim and began life saving efforts until first responders were able to take over.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Firefighters respond to kitchen fire
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a fire near Downtown Fargo Tuesday afternoon. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 1446 4th Avenue North at 4:13 p.m. While en route, dispatch updated responding units that the caller was outside with four children but one occupant had come out and then gone back in to put the fire out.
kvrr.com
No injuries from North Fargo fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Crews were sent to the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue North around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon. The department says heavy black smoke filled the house. Dispatch told them after leaving the home, one person went back in to try to put the flames out. Firefighters were able to get them out.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff details ongoing school resource deputy program
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County officials are sharing details about a regional school resource deputy program. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and Cass County's Sergeant Joe Crawford joined The Coffee Club with Jenae and Ronnie. The two officials spoke about the the school resource deputy program that the sheriff's office uses in rural Cass County.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Feeding wild geese in West Fargo will now run afoul of new city ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo has enacted a new ordinance making it illegal for residents to feed wild geese. "This came up as a concern basically from some residents in a particular neighborhood in West Fargo that were having issues with large amounts of geese," said Police Chief Dennis Otterness.
kvrr.com
Holland’s in Moorhead announces move to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping and garden center is planning to move to a new location across the river. Holland’s is taking over the former Taco Shop in the 400 block of University Drive North in Fargo. According to a Facebook post, Holland’s will continue to...
valleynewslive.com
Busy day for ND Highway Patrol, 14 crashes in Fargo area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today’s falling snow has made for a busy day for emergency responders. North Dakota Highway Patrol say they are investigating 14 crashes in the Fargo area on I-94 and I-29. Officials told us this is in addition to 10 other highway assists, where...
valleynewslive.com
Fire causes $25,000 worth of damages to north Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Fargo firefighters were called to a kitchen fire around 4 p.m. at 1446 4th Ave. N. They say the caller was outside with four children, but one person had gone back inside to try and put the fire out.
valleynewslive.com
Breckenridge man honored after saving couple from burning car days before Thanksgiving
BRECKENRIDGE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two weeks after pulling an elderly couple out of their burning vehicle near Wahpeton, saving them, a Minnesota man has been honored for his bravery and heroism. “The city council thanks you for your brave actions and are proud to have you represent the...
valleynewslive.com
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Postal truck hit in Becker County crash
(Becker County, MN) -- Charges are pending after the driver of a postal service car collided with another car in Becker County Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 60-year-old Raell Dybsand was driving the postal van southbound on 490th avenue near Highway 87 in Spruce Grove Township around 3 p.m. when she was struck by a car headed westbound on the roadway.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man honored for bravery after saving Minnesota couple from burning car
(Breckenridge, MN) -- A man is being honored after he saved an elderly Minnesota couple from a burning vehicle. The Breckenridge city council recognized Jared Hoechst for bravery and heroism Monday. Hoechst was on his way to Fargo November 20th when he came across the crash off I-29 and Highway...
valleynewslive.com
Nearly $20,000 raised to pay for funeral expenses of Moorhead woman killed
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly $20,000 has been raised to pay for the funeral expenses of a Moorhead woman, who was killed on December 1. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Receia Kollie. Her son, James Kollie, Jr., is accused of brutally murdering her. The fundraising...
kvrr.com
Altony’s Neighborhood Cafe & Wine Bar owner asks community for financial help
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The owner of a restaurant in Moorhead is asking the community to help the business through a GoFundMe to keep the restaurant alive. Michael Olson, the owner of Altony’s Neighborhood Cafe and Wine Bar, says he has plans to improve the restaurant’s safety by upgrading its security system.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Man involved in Steele County rollover crash identified
(Steele County, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Steele County late Tuesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that 29-year-old Justin Olson was the man who was headed westbound on 6th street southeast near the intersection of 125th avenue southeast when his truck left the road, entered a ditch an flipped, coming to a rest on the passenger side.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New parking ordinance going into effect in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- If you live in West Fargo, a change is coming to a parking ordinance sure to make you turn your head. During their Monday meeting, West Fargo City Commissioners approved a new parking ordinance that adds late payment penalties and wheel immobilization devices for unpaid parking tickets. In addition to the ordinance, the West Fargo Police Department will now use an electronic citation program called 'Passport' to improve efficiency and customer accessibility.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Pemberton Law Firm: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Since 1883
The year 1883 was a momentous one for a small town in Outstate Minnesota called Fergus Falls. The first Northern Pacific Railway depot was constructed that year, the Fergus Falls Daily Journal began circulation and attorneys William L. Parsons and James A. Brown became partners in what was to be a successful law practice. Their legacy endures today in Pemberton Law Firm, one of the oldest firms in Minnesota and one of the largest outside of the Twin Cities.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Public invited to attend Open House for proposed Mixed-Use Development in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- You have the opportunity to get a first-hand look on a possible new project in the City of Fargo. An open house for a proposed mixed-use development on the 1600 block of University Drive South is scheduled for Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the Sky Commons room in the Civic Center, at 207 4th Street North.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City of Moorhead offering multiple internship opportunities for city positions
(Moorhead, MN) -- The City of Moorhead is offering multiple internships across a wide variety of career paths. Moorhead is offering paid internships in city departments like... You can read all about all available internship opportunities by clicking here.
Comments / 0