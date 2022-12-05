ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person dead in Jefferson County apartment fire

By Stephanie Grindley
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwguZ_0jXrzTqc00

STEUBENVILLE, OH (WTRF) — One person died in the Fort Steuben Apartments, according to the City of Steubenville Fire Department.

City Manager Jim Mavromatis tells 7NEWS from what the crews say, “he (the person) was dead at the scene once they were able to get in the apartment.”

The scene is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.

The fire was contained to one apartment.

The city is waiting on the medical examiner’s determination before releasing further details.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

