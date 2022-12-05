Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Visit These Fun Winter Attractions In The Chicagoland Area
There are so many winter attractions in the Chicagoland area for the Holidays. Here are some family-friendly events to check out!. My sister lives in Chicago and invites me to all sorts of events happening in the city. One of her favorites is the Winterland at Gallagher Way. From ice...
Airbnb Picked These 27 Chicago Restaurants For Their New ‘Chicago Restaurant Guide'
If you're looking for a new place to eat in your Chicago neighborhood -- or any Chicago neighborhood for that matter, there's a new list you might want to consult. In partnership with the Illinois Restaurant Association, Airbnb hosts across the city have created a "Airbnb's Chicago Restaurant Guide" which highlights 27 restaurants across six Chicago neighborhoods.
rogersedgereporter.com
Cozy Dining at The Little Corner Restaurant
The Little Corner Restaurant (5937 N. Broadway) is a small establishment nestled, as the name states, on the corner of Broadway and Thorndale. The wood-paneled interior and brown leather booths create the perfect cozy diner atmosphere. Sitting at the counter of the Little Corner Restaurant and staring into a cup of hot coffee, the walls of time and space begin to break down.
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
WGNtv.com
What are the chances of a White Christmas in Chicago?
Over the term of official snow records, which date back to the 1884-85 season, a White Christmas is defined as a December 25th which has 1″ or more of snow on the ground as the day dawns. For this year, prospects come in at 40% in the city of...
Get to know mayoral candidate Paul Vallas
Steve Dale is asking some big questions ahead of the Chicago mayoral election. Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas visits WGN Radio to talk about a wide range of topics pertaining to how our current administration is handling many glaring problems that Chicago residents are facing. The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will take place on February 28, 2023.
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago
I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
Turkey Spotted In Beverly Last Month Is Not Wild After All, Rescuer Says
BEVERLY — A turkey who wandered the streets of Beverly around Thanksgiving is not a wild turkey after all. Lucky — as the turkey was dubbed by neighbors — was spotted in the Far Southwest Side neighborhood multiple times, with neighbors excitedly posting on social media about the bird’s adventures.
21-Year-Old Polish Businessman Missing Following Chicago Holiday Party
Update: The body of a 21-year-old man found unresponsive early Wednesday in Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach has been identified as Krzysztof Szubert, a Polish businessman who had been working in Chicago since November and had recently gone missing, his family says. Our updated story can be found here. Our original article continues below.
959theriver.com
Oooops Look Whose Watching!
I’m sure we’ve all pleaded our case with a police officer whose stopped us for some kind of violation. I remember being late getting to the studios of WDAI and was going pretty fast on Lower Wacker when I was stopped by a Chicago policeman. I apologized and told him I was late but he was going to write me up anyway until I told him who I was and where I was headed. He said “Man we listen to you every night” and decided I should be on my way. I thanked him and told him I would mention my gratitude to the diligence and understanding of the Chicago Police Department and away I went. Now I’m not a public servant, just a guy trying to get to work and avoid some hassle….and I did, but these days you just never know who’s watching. ie Body cams. Check this story about the Tampa Police Chief out.
wgnradio.com
A restaurant based on chicken salad
A leftover classic from mom's kitchen is the main course at a Batavia restaurant. If you love mom’s chicken salad, you may want to try a new restaurant in Batavia which has tweaked the recipe in ways mom probably never imagined. A dozen varieties of the classic mashup are featured at Chicken Salad Chick, which is having its grand opening on Randall Road. Its co-owner, Kim Seaman, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander she is the “chick” of Chicken Salad Chick, which apparently is still an acceptable way to refer to women in Auburn, Alabama, where the original chick, Stacy Brown started the chain. Batavia’s chick and her husband, Garrett, have no restaurant experience. She taught at Louise White Elementary in Batavia for 20 years. He’s been in education and financial tech sales. But when the opportunity to open northern Illinois’ first Chicken Salad Chick popped up, Kim says they did their homework, and “when we learned about the Chicken Salad Chick culture and family-friendly atmosphere, we knew it would be a great fit.” They hope to someday open up more in the Fox Valley. Kim says the restaurant’s interior will be a warm and welcoming space, much like her second-graders found her classroom to be. And, by the way, she would love to see her former students stop by to eat, and even apply to work there.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Revisiting a Polish cuisine classic
Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview. Carryout saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and World...
fox32chicago.com
Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL
Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
Bret Michaels Brings ‘Parti Gras 2023′ to Tinley Park, Illinois July 29th! Awesome!
Bret Michaels promised this to us over the summer, now it's coming true..."Bret Michaels Parti Gras 2023 - Nothing But a Good Vibe Music Festival" is ready to rock! BRETMICHAELS. When Bret was here over the summer, he talked with us on 96.7 The Eagle about his plans for 2023...Parti...
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
Comments / 0