You might think of ice cream as a summer treat — after all, it's the best way to cool off on a hot sunny day. But it turns out that plenty of people enjoy ice cream year-round. In fact, a YouGov survey of 1,000 U.S. citizens conducted in July found that 74% of them will indulge in this frozen dessert any month of the year. So it should come as no surprise that many brands have come out with new varieties all year, even in winter. Think seasonal holiday ice cream flavors galore. There's the Blue Bell Christmas Cookies Ice Cream (which features bits of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies) or the limited-edition Häagen-Dazs peppermint bark ice cream bars.

1 DAY AGO