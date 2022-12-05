Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
PHOTOS: The highs and lows of entertainment's 2022 comeback
After keeping the world at arm’s length for roughly two years, the entertainment world could finally get more personal again in 2022. Fans unfettered from pandemic restrictions flocked to film festivals and concerts to get glimpses of their favorite stars, whether Timothée Chalamet in Italy, Harry Styles in Toronto or Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar returning to the stage in triumphant form at the Glastonbury Festival.
Popculture
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Speaks on the 'End' of the Iconic Game Show
The end of Vanna White's time on Wheel of Fortune may be coming soon, but White does not want to think about it. Wheel of Fortune started its 40th season in September and White has been working on the game show since 1982. White even stood in for Pat Sajak as host in late 2019 while he was undergoing emergency surgery.
WVNews
Holiday season rambling
For the first time in many years, I have a Christmas tree on display in a place where I live. Sure, this came as a result of my parents paying me a visit to lend me some of their old Christmas decorations and we had nothing better to do, but it still counts.
Comments / 0