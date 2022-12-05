On December 5, 2022 the Macomb Police Department with the assistance of the Strategic Response Team, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Illinois Task Force, FBI TOC-West Task Force, and WIU Office of Public Safety conducted search warrants in regards to the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and controlled substances at numerous residences within the community. The following individuals were arrested and charged by the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation and are being held at the McDonough County Jail awaiting bond:

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO