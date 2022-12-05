Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
1470 WMBD
Crews fight Peoria attic fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Some damage was done to a Peoria home close to straddling the West Bluff and South Peoria areas. That’s according to Peoria Firefighters, who say they were able to get a blaze under control on West Fourth, inbetween Charlton and Kane Streets, in a little more than ten minutes Tuesday night at 5:18 p.m.
25newsnow.com
Man hospitalized after house fire in Creve Couer
CREVE COEUR (25 News Now) - A 60-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation late Wednesday afternoon when a fire severely damaged his home in Creve Couer. The owner tells 25 News her husband heard a smoke alarm, grabbed an extinguisher, and tried to put out the fire in the basement of the home in the 400 block of Carola Street, near East Stewart Street in Creve Coeur.
Central Illinois Proud
Two families displaced after Bloomington duplex fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two families have been displaced after a duplex caught fire in Bloomington Tuesday afternoon, and the cause is still under investigation. According to a press release from the Bloomington Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 1017 West Monroe Street just after 1 p.m. for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived, no obvious smoke or fire was seen, but the resident notified firefighters that the home’s stairs were on fire.
Central Illinois Proud
Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
1470 WMBD
Peoria crews respond to business fire Sunday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to the area of NE Adams and Voris Streets on reports of a roof on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said crews found heavy smoke coming from a two-story business when they arrived around 4:35 p.m. It took them a little less than an hour to bring the fire under control.
25newsnow.com
Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified
MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
WAND TV
Riverton man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries across Menard and Sangamon Counties
MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A suspect was arrested on Monday in Riverton, Il, for their alleged involvement in a string of burglaries across multiple counties. According to the Menard County Sheriff's Office, on November 15,2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at Parkside Tavern in rural Petersburg.
Coroner identifies Leroy deadly car crash victim
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the person killed in Monday’s deadly car crash. Josephine Althouse of Leroy, age 90, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. Tuesday’s autopsy report stated that Althouse died from multiple blunt injuries. Althouse was the sole driver and occupant of an […]
wcbu.org
6 people are homeless after a South Peoria house fire
Six people are homeless after a house fire on Peoria's South Side over the weekend. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1300 block of South Faraday just after 10 a.m. Saturday. The home sustained severe damage, and an emergency demolition was ordered. All six occupants were able to escape...
Central Illinois Proud
Four teens arrested after hitting parked car, ghost gun recovered
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four teenagers in a car were arrested late Tuesday night on a variety of charges–such as possession of weapons, including a ghost gun–after Peoria Police officers witnessed them strike a parked car and continue driving. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
1470 WMBD
No injuries, but fire destroys one home in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported, but a Peoria home had to be demolished following a fire early Saturday. According to a release from Peoria Fire officials, it happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at a home at 1304 S. Faraday Ave. Firefighters say they launched an...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teen arrested after attempted car theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage girl was arrested Tuesday after trying to hijack a vehicle in the area of Kansas and Wisconsin. Just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Peoria Police Special Investigations Division officers identified the 15-year-old girl as a suspect wanted in connection with two prior incidents, one of which involved motor vehicle theft.
25newsnow.com
15-year-old arrested, attempted carjacking while fleeing from Peoria Police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old woman wanted in connection with two separate incidents was arrested after fleeing police Tuesday night. Police spokesperson Sgt. Amy Dotson says the 15-year-old was identified at around 6:27 p.m. walking in the area of Kansas and Wisconsin and fled police on foot. The...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after crash in Leroy
LEROY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder confirmed a fatality from a vehicle crash earlier Monday, Dec. 5 at the intersection of 3100 East and 400 North Rd. At approximately 3:27 p.m., McLean County Coroner’s Office received notification of a death at the intersection. The identification of the deceased is pending notification of the next of kin. The autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 6.
977wmoi.com
Seven Arrested Following Conducted Search Warrants Related to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine in McDonough County
On December 5, 2022 the Macomb Police Department with the assistance of the Strategic Response Team, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Illinois Task Force, FBI TOC-West Task Force, and WIU Office of Public Safety conducted search warrants in regards to the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and controlled substances at numerous residences within the community. The following individuals were arrested and charged by the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation and are being held at the McDonough County Jail awaiting bond:
Central Illinois Proud
Two East Galesburg men arrested Monday for trespassing, weapons
EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that two men have been arrested during a reported burglary in progress incident on Monday. Jeremy W. Thompson, 42, and Thomas L. Helms, 40, were arrested. At the time, Thompson was found to possess a handgun,...
25newsnow.com
Drug-induced homicide arrest comes as Peoria County sees jump in fatal drug overdoses
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman is in jail, accused of providing drugs that killed. It happens as one key stakeholder says the deadly drug overdose problem has “skyrocketed” this year. Tuesday, Sharon Lucy, 58, was booked into the Peoria County Jail for investigation of...
Pontiac prison staff to picket amid safety concerns after inmate attack
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Correctional officers in Pontiac are hitting the picket line on Wednesday to protest what they said is a severe understaffing and, as a consequence, reduced safety. This protest comes just weeks after a pair of officers working in the Pontiac Correctional Center were attacked by an inmate armed with an improvised […]
walls102.com
Village of Lostant warns residents of coyote sightings
LOSTANT – The Village of Lostant is warning its residents about reports of coyotes in town. In a social media post, village officials say they’ve received several reports of coyotes seen in town this week. Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant while out and about with children and pets. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has been notified.
Central Illinois Proud
Student arrested after threatening Knoxville School District with firearms
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.
Comments / 0