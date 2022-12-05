Read full article on original website
Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in NewtonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Record Number of Families Receive Help for ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food PantryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
buckscountyherald.com
YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties’ Megan McCuen named America’s Favorite Fitness Instructor by Burnalong
YMCA Director of Group Wellness and Engagement Megan McCuen has been named America’s Favorite Instructor by Burnalong, the online digital health solution. McCuen is a popular instructor on Y Wellness 24/7, an online virtual wellness site powered by Burnalong, providing thousands of live and on-demand wellness resources including fitness, nutrition and mindfulness classes.
pikecountycourier.com
Lacawac Sanctuary gets grant support for K-12 school programs
Lacawac Sanctuary Environmental Education Center was recently awarded a $7,000 Community Needs grant from the Scranton Area Community Foundation for Academic Enrichment Science Program (AES). Lacawac’s Academic Enrichment Science Program can be utilized by School Districts to address the youth science literacy crisis through hands-on, learner-centered strategies that include authentic...
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers
A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
pikecountycourier.com
Gertrude Smith
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, Gertrude Smith passed away at the age of 91. Gert was born in Milford, PA to Walter and Helen Ridley. Gert was preceded in death by her first husband Jack Stead and by her second husband Arthur Smith to whom she was married to for over 42 years.
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
advertisernewsnorth.com
Sussex Borough leader named Mayor of the Year
Mayor Ed Meyer of Sussex Borough was named Mayor of the Year at an awards dinner Nov. 30 at Mohawk House in Sparta. More than 70 people attended the event, hosted by the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. Tammie Horsfield, chamber president, said Meyer “has been a continuous advocate for...
wrnjradio.com
Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, troopers attend 15th annual Project Blue Light in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – Colonel Patrick J. Callahan and a contingent of troopers on Dec. 2 attended the 15th annual Project Blue Light in Belvidere. The event, which is organized by Donna Lamonaco, widow of Trooper Philip J. Lamonaco, honors all the Warren County law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.
Rockslide closes Route 611 at Northampton County border (UPDATE)
A rockslide has closed a portion of Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, where damage earlier this year closed the busy two-lane road for several weeks. The rockslide was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 611 in Monroe County, between the Northampton County line and...
NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.
If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
New Jersey poised to open first state-of-the-art ‘smart’ hospital
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s being billed as the hospital of tomorrow, the first technologically advanced smart hospital in New Jersey at the Hackensack University Medical Center. State health inspectors are giving it a thorough look this week as the facility prepares to open its doors to patients before the end of the month. The […]
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
hudsonvalleypost.com
Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley
Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke. On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli. Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire. The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli...
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday
Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
Two warehouses win approval in Palmer Township after rejection last week
A warehouse plan that failed last week in Palmer Township got a second chance Monday night. The board of supervisors green-lit two warehouses proposed by MRP Industrial at the corner of Van Buren Road and Main Street. The vote passed 4–1. The proposed warehouses will total about 650,000 square...
Flames tear through Honesdale business
HONESDALE, Pa. — Flames damaged a business in Wayne County on Tuesday. Alert Hook and Ladder Company posted photos of the fire on Facebook. The fire started around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Honesdale. You can see the windows of Persist, a gift shop, blown out. The...
wrnjradio.com
Two Atlantic Health System hospitals earn 2022 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for outstanding quality and safety
Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, two Atlantic Health System hospitals were named Top Hospitals nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Morristown Medical Center was named a Top Teaching Hospital, and Chilton Medical Center was named a Top General Hospital. Announced Tuesday, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award...
PennDOT announces Interstate 380 lane restriction
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced an upcoming lane restriction on Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County to account for bridge deck repairs. The restriction will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The restriction will span from Exit 20 (Daleville) to Exit 13 (Gouldsboro). […]
buckscountyherald.com
PennDOT to begin roundabout safety improvement project in Milford, Richland townships
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that construction will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a project to improve safety by constructing a roundabout at the Old Bethlehem Pike and Portzer Road Intersection in Milford and Richland townships, Bucks County. Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor will reconfigure the...
