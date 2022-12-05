ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties’ Megan McCuen named America’s Favorite Fitness Instructor by Burnalong

YMCA Director of Group Wellness and Engagement Megan McCuen has been named America’s Favorite Instructor by Burnalong, the online digital health solution. McCuen is a popular instructor on Y Wellness 24/7, an online virtual wellness site powered by Burnalong, providing thousands of live and on-demand wellness resources including fitness, nutrition and mindfulness classes.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
pikecountycourier.com

Lacawac Sanctuary gets grant support for K-12 school programs

Lacawac Sanctuary Environmental Education Center was recently awarded a $7,000 Community Needs grant from the Scranton Area Community Foundation for Academic Enrichment Science Program (AES). Lacawac’s Academic Enrichment Science Program can be utilized by School Districts to address the youth science literacy crisis through hands-on, learner-centered strategies that include authentic...
SCRANTON, PA
101.5 WPDH

Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
pikecountycourier.com

Gertrude Smith

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, Gertrude Smith passed away at the age of 91. Gert was born in Milford, PA to Walter and Helen Ridley. Gert was preceded in death by her first husband Jack Stead and by her second husband Arthur Smith to whom she was married to for over 42 years.
MATAMORAS, PA
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Sussex Borough leader named Mayor of the Year

Mayor Ed Meyer of Sussex Borough was named Mayor of the Year at an awards dinner Nov. 30 at Mohawk House in Sparta. More than 70 people attended the event, hosted by the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. Tammie Horsfield, chamber president, said Meyer “has been a continuous advocate for...
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.

If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PIX11

New Jersey poised to open first state-of-the-art ‘smart’ hospital

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s being billed as the hospital of tomorrow, the first technologically advanced smart hospital in New Jersey at the Hackensack University Medical Center. State health inspectors are giving it a thorough look this week as the facility prepares to open its doors to patients before the end of the month. The […]
HACKENSACK, NJ
Shore News Network

Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday

Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Flames tear through Honesdale business

HONESDALE, Pa. — Flames damaged a business in Wayne County on Tuesday. Alert Hook and Ladder Company posted photos of the fire on Facebook. The fire started around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Honesdale. You can see the windows of Persist, a gift shop, blown out. The...
HONESDALE, PA
wrnjradio.com

Two Atlantic Health System hospitals earn 2022 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for outstanding quality and safety

Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, two Atlantic Health System hospitals were named Top Hospitals nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Morristown Medical Center was named a Top Teaching Hospital, and Chilton Medical Center was named a Top General Hospital. Announced Tuesday, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WBRE

PennDOT announces Interstate 380 lane restriction

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced an upcoming lane restriction on Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County to account for bridge deck repairs. The restriction will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The restriction will span from Exit 20 (Daleville) to Exit 13 (Gouldsboro). […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PennDOT to begin roundabout safety improvement project in Milford, Richland townships

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that construction will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a project to improve safety by constructing a roundabout at the Old Bethlehem Pike and Portzer Road Intersection in Milford and Richland townships, Bucks County. Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor will reconfigure the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy