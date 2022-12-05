ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

‘Pride of our Nation’ exhibit at HVCC open until Dec. 16

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biTxO_0jXryM1O00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The 11th annual “Pride of our Nation… Pride of our College” exhibition at Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) is open in the Marvin Library Learning Commons, and will remain open through Friday, December 16. The exhibit includes a changing collection of photos and memorabilia of veterans, active military, and service members in connection to the college.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

What started as a collection of a handful of photos has grown into an exhibition with more than 100 photos and keepsakes. Memorabilia such as dog tags, medals, full uniforms, and historic documents are submitted by current students, faculty, and staff that pertain to the military careers of a relative or themselves.

The exhibition’s hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The exhibition is closed on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Octavo Singers to perform Handel’s Messiah Saturday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Performed annually at this time of year, Handel’s Messiah is a tradition dating back to the 18th century. An audience favorite, this will be Octavo Singers’ 85th presentation of the iconic work. Andrew Burger is the new artistic director and conductor for the group. After a few years away due to […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’ reading in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Irish American Heritage Museum will be hosting a reading of Dylan Thomas’s “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” on Thursday. The event will be held in person, as well as broadcast live on the museum’s YouTube channel. Along with the reading, the event will feature holiday music, seasonal treats, singalongs, and […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Transitions opens new campus in Albany

Transitions, a program focused on building academic, career and life skills for young adults with autism and other learning differences is opening a new campus in Albany. A press conference and open house will be held to celebrate the opening.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 8

The search is on for a new State Health Commissioner, after Dr. Mary Bassett announced her plans to step down at the beginning of next year. And in Schenectady, a high schooler was slashed in the face by another student, police say. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Santa’s Cottage in Saratoga turns 30, gets upgrades

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This December marks the 30th anniversary of Santa’s Cottage, a holiday staple in Saratoga Springs. To mark the occasion, the original builders, the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association and a local construction company worked together to spruce it up. After Santa’s original set was deemed unsuitable, Michele Erceg and Bobby […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy