ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Charlotte Stories

The 2022 NC Christmas Festival Is Almost Here

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival. The highly anticipated holiday event with over 4,700 RSVPS is one of the largest Christmas Festivals in the state. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “Christmas is a time for joy and giving. This year we have free Santa pictures and a free toy giveaway. Seeing the kids smile makes Christmas one or our favorite events of the year”. The event’s mission is to provide a safe space for all to celebrate Christmas.
CONCORD, NC
kiss951.com

Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!

Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

A taste of celebrity chef David Burke coming to Cornelius restaurant

Dec. 6. By Dave Vieser. Celebrity chef David Burke’s hospitality management group has assumed day-to-day operations of Port City Club as the Lake Norman restaurant scene continues to come back from the pandemic. While Nick Lyssikatos still owns the 13,500 square foot eatery, inside operations will now be a...
CORNELIUS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Sister Sadie to headline Performing Arts Live Iredell’s Christmas concert

Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2022-23 season will continue with a performance by Sister Sade, a Grammy-nominated bluegrass group, on Saturday, December 10. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Mac Gray Auditorium on the campus of Statesville High School. Sister Sadie was honored as as the 2020 International...
STATESVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Holiday Tour of Homes includes Chambers, Crutchfield homes

The Albemarle Downtown Development Corporation will host the annual Holiday Tour of Homes 2-6 p.m. Dec. 11. Eight sites comprised of private homes, styled model residences and a public space will be featured on the tour. For the first time wristbands will be used in place of paper tickets. The proceeds from the tour fund many of the downtown beautification projects.
ALBEMARLE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade is this Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., this Saturday, December 10, in downtown Kannapolis. For over 80 years this parade has been a tradition in the City. Every entry in this nighttime parade is decorated with colorful lights and sounds for the holiday season.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today. In...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Live nativity display being presented in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Folks wanting a truly immersive Christmas experience can visit a church in Rowan County for a live nativity scene complete with actors and familiar scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus. It’s happening December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 5:30 p.m. to...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

DKMS needs your help!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more on what they're looking for is Adam White, the donor recruitment coordinator.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park

As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury native, former head of NCDHHS, and NC Chamber President Phil Kirk to speak at Rowan Chamber event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Phil Kirk, former North Carolina Chamber President, will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., December 15, 7:30 a.m. at The Abbey (128 N Fulton St, Salisbury, NC). Rowan Helping Ministries and Rowan Meals on Wheels will sponsor the Dec. PIP.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

City of Statesville news briefs

The Statesville Water Treatment Plant has three new certified C-Surface Operators. Johnathan Powell, Harrison Smith and Keith Misenheimer received their certifications from the North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Board of Certification in November. To qualify, candidates must have six months on the job training, attend a state approved certification...
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy