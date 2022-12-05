Read full article on original website
Charlotte Stories
The 2022 NC Christmas Festival Is Almost Here
2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival. The highly anticipated holiday event with over 4,700 RSVPS is one of the largest Christmas Festivals in the state. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “Christmas is a time for joy and giving. This year we have free Santa pictures and a free toy giveaway. Seeing the kids smile makes Christmas one or our favorite events of the year”. The event’s mission is to provide a safe space for all to celebrate Christmas.
wccbcharlotte.com
Residents Of Historic Concord Hosts 2022 Holiday Tour Of Homes In Historic Concord
CONCORD, NC (News Release) – The Residents of Historic Concord will host its “Holiday Tour of Homes” taking place in Historic Concord and features exclusive tours of ten historic homes, two churches, and a business decked to the halls for the Christmas season!. The tour begins in...
kiss951.com
Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!
Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
businesstodaync.com
A taste of celebrity chef David Burke coming to Cornelius restaurant
Dec. 6. By Dave Vieser. Celebrity chef David Burke’s hospitality management group has assumed day-to-day operations of Port City Club as the Lake Norman restaurant scene continues to come back from the pandemic. While Nick Lyssikatos still owns the 13,500 square foot eatery, inside operations will now be a...
iredellfreenews.com
Sister Sadie to headline Performing Arts Live Iredell’s Christmas concert
Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2022-23 season will continue with a performance by Sister Sade, a Grammy-nominated bluegrass group, on Saturday, December 10. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Mac Gray Auditorium on the campus of Statesville High School. Sister Sadie was honored as as the 2020 International...
Stanly News & Press
Holiday Tour of Homes includes Chambers, Crutchfield homes
The Albemarle Downtown Development Corporation will host the annual Holiday Tour of Homes 2-6 p.m. Dec. 11. Eight sites comprised of private homes, styled model residences and a public space will be featured on the tour. For the first time wristbands will be used in place of paper tickets. The proceeds from the tour fund many of the downtown beautification projects.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Steakhouse Named Among The ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ In The Country
I am a meat and potatoes girl, a definite carnivore. So, if you want a good steak, come to this Charlotte steakhouse according to Open Table. A Charlotte steakhouse is named in the “Top 100 Restaurants” in the United States. Steak 48 in Charlotte is honored on Open...
WBTV
Kannapolis Christmas Parade is this Saturday
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., this Saturday, December 10, in downtown Kannapolis. For over 80 years this parade has been a tradition in the City. Every entry in this nighttime parade is decorated with colorful lights and sounds for the holiday season.
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in North Carolina.
WFAE.org
How Charlotte wormed its way out of a longtime sticky scourge
Charlotte has nearly rid itself of a problem that bedeviled the city for years. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, wonders if that’s a model we could live by one inch at a time. The other day I heard a word I hadn’t thought of...
WBTV
Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today. In...
WBTV
Live nativity display being presented in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Folks wanting a truly immersive Christmas experience can visit a church in Rowan County for a live nativity scene complete with actors and familiar scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus. It’s happening December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 5:30 p.m. to...
WCNC
DKMS needs your help!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more on what they're looking for is Adam White, the donor recruitment coordinator.
NC science center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten
The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park
As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
WBTV
Salisbury native, former head of NCDHHS, and NC Chamber President Phil Kirk to speak at Rowan Chamber event
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Phil Kirk, former North Carolina Chamber President, will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., December 15, 7:30 a.m. at The Abbey (128 N Fulton St, Salisbury, NC). Rowan Helping Ministries and Rowan Meals on Wheels will sponsor the Dec. PIP.
lincolntimesnews.com
Leedy family passes on a legacy: Lincoln Times-News under new ownership
LINCOLNTON – A community newspaper that’s been owned and managed by the Leedy family since 1961 has passed on to a new owner. As of Dec. 1, the new owner of Lincoln Times-News is HRN Broadcasting, Inc. with Lanny Ford as the publisher. Guy Leedy purchased Lincoln Times...
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville news briefs
The Statesville Water Treatment Plant has three new certified C-Surface Operators. Johnathan Powell, Harrison Smith and Keith Misenheimer received their certifications from the North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Board of Certification in November. To qualify, candidates must have six months on the job training, attend a state approved certification...
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville officially opens largest skatepark in the Carolinas (Photos)
The Town of Mooresville officially opened its new $2.8 million skatepark with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, the new facility is the largest skate park in the Carolinas. The park has two bowls and an urban street course, a viewing area and restrooms.
