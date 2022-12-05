Read full article on original website
Related
Kyle Walker discusses upcoming battle with Kylian Mbappe
Kyle Walker has discussed his upcoming joust with Kylian Mbappe in England's World Cup quarter-final against France.
Man Utd 4-2 Everton Conti Cup: Player ratings as win not enough for Red Devils
Player ratings from the Conti Cup group stage clash between Man Utd & Everton at Leigh Sports Village.
How England plan to combat the threat of Kylian Mbappe
England assistant manager Steve Holland hints at how the Three Lions may look to stop Kylian Mbappe in their World Cup quarter-final clash with France.
Bukayo Saka reveals mentoring from 'amazing' Thierry Henry
Bukayo Saka reveals Thierry Henry has been in regular contact with him ever since his penalty miss for England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.
Premier League giants express interest in Yunus Musah
Valencia's Yunus Musah is the subject of interest from a number of the Premier League's top sides.
Fernando Santos explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
How Portugal players reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo being benched for Switzerland win
Portugal players were keen to rally around Cristiano Ronaldo after he was dropped at the World Cup.
FIFA reach decision on France appeal over disallowed Antoine Griezmann goal
France's World Cup defeat to Tunisia will stand after FIFA rejected an appeal from the FFF to change the result.
England predicted lineup vs France - World Cup quarter-final
England's predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against France.
Diriyah Season Cup: How to watch Al Hilal vs Newcastle
Newcastle United are back in action as they take on Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia as part of the Diriyah Season.
Mauricio Pochettino discusses interest in Harry Kane while at PSG
Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on why he shelved plans to try and pair Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane together at PSG.
Marc Skinner reacts to Man Utd's early Conti Cup exit
Marc Skinner speaks after Man Utd knocked out of Conti Cup despite 4-2 win over Everton.
Luke Shaw reveals what England squad think of Gareth Southgate
Luke Shaw has opened up on what the England squad think of polarising manager Gareth Southgate.
Transfer news: Bellingham's lead suitors; Man Utd ready Oblak bid
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Jude Bellingham, Endrick, Jan Oblak, Denzel Dumfries & Youri Tielemans.
Atletico Madrid chief drops huge bombshell over Joao Felix future
Atletico Madrid chief executive Gil Marin hints that Portugal superstar Joao Felix is looking to leave the club after falling out with Diego Simeone.
How Bukayo Saka reacted to meeting David Beckham
Footage has emerged of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka asking David Beckham for a picture at the World Cup.
Dubai Super Cup: How to watch Arsenal, participating teams & fixtures
Arsenal are going to be taking on some good teams in the Dubai Super Cup as they seek to stay in form before the Premier League returns.
Cadiz 4-2 Manchester United: Player ratings as Red Devils lose goal fest friendly
Match report and player ratings from Man Utd's friendly defeat against La Liga side Cadiz.
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
England handed major fitness boost ahead of World Cup quarter-final with France
Kalvin Phillips has revealed Declan Rice is back in England training ahead of their World Cup clash with France.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0