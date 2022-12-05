Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic. Elliot Page is bringing his story to the forefront. On Dec. 5, Page shared the cover of his new, in-depth memoir — a photo of the actor in a white muscle shirt and jeans against a maroon backdrop — on Instagram. "Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn't feel possible," Page — who came out as transgender in 2020 — captioned the photo on Monday. "I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I've written a book about my story."

2 DAYS AGO