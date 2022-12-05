Read full article on original website
Related
Keke Palmer Reveals the Story of Her First Real Kiss: "That First Little Love"
Image Source: Getty / Todd Owyoung / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank. Keke Palmer rounded a banner year on Dec. 3 when, during her first hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," the "Nope" star revealed she's pregnant with her first child. The mom-to-be has been booked and busy all year long, launching her own digital network, KeyTV, on Sept. 30, and setting her sights on a role as the next Disney princess. With her future looking bright, Palmer took a moment to reflect on the past, specifically the story of her first real-life kiss, in an interview with Nicole Byer on her "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast on Dec. 2.
Olivia Wilde's "Marinated" Makeup Is "Indie Sleaze" Done Right
Olivia Wilde is ready for the "indie sleaze" resurgence. On Dec. 6, the director attended the People's Choice Awards where she received the "Drama Movie of 2022" award for "Don't Worry Darling." Though her sheer Dior lace dress garnered quite a bit of attention, her "marinated" makeup deserves its own moment.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
Ryan Reynolds Jokes He'll Sleep on the Couch If Blake Lively Gives Birth While He's at the PCAs
Image Source: Getty / Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC. Ryan Reynolds received the people's icon award at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6, but there was something else on his mind: his pregnant wife, Blake Lively, back at home. During his speech, Reynolds noted that if Lively gave birth to their fourth child while he was away at the event, he'd be in some major hot water. Watch his full speech ahead.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
New movies this week: Watch Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale,' stream Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio'
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Brendan Fraser has a standout role in 'The Whale," and Guillermo del Toro takes on 'Pinocchio.'
Shania Twain Shouts Out Ryan Reynolds in "That Don't Impress Me Much" PCAs Performance
Image Source: Hetty / Chris Polk / E! Entertainment / NBC. Shania Twain was recognized for her contributions to the music industry at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, receiving the music icon award at the Dec. 6 ceremony. Before accepting her trophy from presenter Billy Porter, the incomparable country star delivered an epic performance of her best hits, from "Any Man of Mine" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" to "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "Waking Up Dreaming" (off her upcoming February 2023 album, "Queen of Me").
"Lock Down Your Group Chats, People": This 25-Year-Old Found A Bunch Of Coworkers Making Fun Of Her On Slack
"In that group chat, I became a running joke, apparently. Like, I was named dropped many, many times."
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
"Selling Sunset"'s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Were Friendly Exes at the 2022 PCAs
It looks like Jason Oppenheim was telling the truth when he said he'll "always love and support" Chrishell Stause after their December 2021 breakup. The former couple reunited at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, 2022, posing alongside other members of the "Selling Sunset" cast. "Selling Sunset" was nominated for reality-TV show of 2022, and Stause was nominated for reality star of 2022 at the ceremony.
Lizzo's Cutout Dress at the People's Choice Awards Took 6 Weeks to Make
Lizzo's moment at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, where she accepted the honor of "champion," called for a very special look. The 34-year-old musician and her stylist Brett Alan Nelson tapped Alexander McQueen to construct a midnight blue satin dress and matching thigh-high sock boots stitched with colorful flowers, birds, and other creatures. The coordinates took six weeks to make, according to E!'s red carpet newscasters, and came in a multi-layered, off-the-shoulder silhouette with fabric panels peeling away into a free-flowing skirt at the waist — all to reveal a caged cutout.
Keke Palmer's Chrome Nails Helped Show Off Her Baby Belly on SNL
It was a very big weekend for Keke Palmer. The actor hosted "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 4 and casually announced that she's expecting a baby all in one sweep. Palmer dropped the news in her opening monologue for the show, dressed in an oversize brown suit and button-up shirt that showed off her growing belly. Also on full display were her chrome nails, which helped accentuate the news as she cradled her stomach.
Elliot Page's New Memoir Is a Pivotal Win For the Trans Community: "It Didn't Feel Possible"
Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic. Elliot Page is bringing his story to the forefront. On Dec. 5, Page shared the cover of his new, in-depth memoir — a photo of the actor in a white muscle shirt and jeans against a maroon backdrop — on Instagram. "Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn't feel possible," Page — who came out as transgender in 2020 — captioned the photo on Monday. "I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I've written a book about my story."
Kylie Jenner Steps Out With Travis Scott in a Double-Cutout Minidress
Kylie Jenner was on the scene at Art Basel Miami on Dec. 2 to support partner Travis Scott as he took the stage. Snuggling up at the party, the duo showed off their coordinated couples style, with the 25-year-old reality TV star in all black and the 31-year-old Astroworld rapper in a T-shirt, diamond-encrusted chain-link jewelry, and his own Space Village hat.
Brendan Fraser Praises "The Whale" Costar Sadie Sink: "Vecna Didn't Stand a Chance"
If you think you're a big fan of Sadie Sink's performance in season four of "Stranger Things," you need to get in line behind one person: her "The Whale" costar Brendan Fraser. Sink, Fraser, and their castmate Hong Chau speak to POPSUGAR about the movie, their bond, and Sink's huge year.
The "Daisy Jones & the Six" TV Show Finally Has a Release Date and a Rocking New Trailer
What a time to be a fan of "Daisy Jones & the Six"! Reese Witherspoon announced she was continuing her book-to-TV reign when her media company, Hello Sunshine, acquired the rights to the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel for an Amazon Prime Video limited series in July 2018 before it even hit shelves.
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite For Dark "Kenan & Kel" Reboot Sketch on "SNL"
Does the world need a dark and gritty "Kenan & Kel" reboot? Absolutely not. But the world did need a Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunion on "Saturday Night Live," and that's exactly what it got on the Dec. 3 episode hosted by Keke Palmer. In a brilliantly nostalgic sketch dubbed "Kenan & Kelly," Palmer pitches Thompson on a reboot of his beloved Nickelodeon series, and once he agrees, things get weird fast.
Shania Twain's "Barbie Pink" Hair Color Is Iconic
Image Source: Getty/Thomas Niedermueller / Stringer. Shania Twain just revealed a major hair transformation. On Dec. 6, the singer attended the People's Choice Awards to accept the music icon award, and while her leopard hooded scarf looked nearly identical to the one she wore for her iconic 1998 "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video, she did switch up one thing: her trademark brunette hair, which was dyed into a pastel-pink shade.
Melissa Barrera Brilliantly Displays the Real Horror That Comes With Pregnancy Loss in "Bed Rest"
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Content warning: The following story contains text descriptions of pregnancy loss. We live in a world that doesn't believe women when we say we're experiencing pain — whether it's chronic physical pain or psychological distress. The patriarchal powers that be have always dismissed us, so much so that it has seeped into our healthcare systems. The issue goes way beyond not being believed: the pain gap has deadly consequences, and America is contending with a maternal healthcare crisis worse than in any other developed country.
"Gossip Girl"'s Creator Says the Season 2 Finale Reveals a Major Hint About Next Season
"Gossip Girl" may have just returned for its second season on Dec. 1, but the show's creator is already thinking ahead for season three. So far, we know season two is setting up loads of drama around Monet's hostile takeover as well as Aki, Audrey, and Max's complicated throuple relationship — not to mention Georgina Sparks's return. Viewers still have plenty of episodes to go until the season finale, but showrunner Joshua Safran tells POPSUGAR he's already begun stringing ideas together for next season.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0