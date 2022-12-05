ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stanly News & Press

Golden LEAF announces $8 million in funding, including funds to Albemarle, Stanly County

The Golden LEAF Board of Directors have awarded $5.8 million in funding to support projects through the SITE Program and $700,000 in funding to support projects through the Open Grants Program. The Golden LEAF Board also awarded $1,336,550 in funding for projects through the Flood Mitigation Program and $113,806 in increased Disaster Recovery Grant Program funding.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Wells Fargo’s Gigi Dixon is Livingstone College graduation speaker

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College will hold its annual December Conferral of Degrees on Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at Varick Auditorium, located on the campus. Georgette “Gigi” Dixon, executive vice president and head of External Engagement for Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion for Wells Fargo, will deliver the address to the graduating seniors. The college’s Board of Trustees also approved for Dixon to receive an honorary doctorate degree in humane letters during the program.
SALISBURY, NC
Charlotte Stories

The 2022 NC Christmas Festival Is Almost Here

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival. The highly anticipated holiday event with over 4,700 RSVPS is one of the largest Christmas Festivals in the state. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “Christmas is a time for joy and giving. This year we have free Santa pictures and a free toy giveaway. Seeing the kids smile makes Christmas one or our favorite events of the year”. The event’s mission is to provide a safe space for all to celebrate Christmas.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Salisbury native, former head of NCDHHS, and NC Chamber President Phil Kirk to speak at Rowan Chamber event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Phil Kirk, former North Carolina Chamber President, will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., December 15, 7:30 a.m. at The Abbey (128 N Fulton St, Salisbury, NC). Rowan Helping Ministries and Rowan Meals on Wheels will sponsor the Dec. PIP.
SALISBURY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Center Rural Fire Department asks Norwood for increase in price for fire coverage

At Monday’s meeting of the Norwood Town Council, the topic of a new contract with a higher yearly rate for fire coverage from Center Rural Fire Department was discussed. Norwood Town Administrator Scott Howard said the current contract lasts until 2027 for the town to receive fire coverage from Center Rural. He said the fire department approached the council about changing the contract.
NORWOOD, NC
FOX8 News

Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFAE

New school board chairs in Charlotte-area districts could signal the tone of change

School boards in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Catawba and Union counties elected chairs this week, at a time when school boards are facing national attention and controversy. Those decisions provide a first hint at how those boards may function after November’s election. Many boards in the Charlotte region saw heavy turnover. Many newly elected members became active in the past couple of years, as debate raged about remote learning, mask mandates, how race is discussed in schools and what kind of reading material is available for children.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!

Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is seeing increased interest in sites across Rowan County, leading to a significant uptick in visits by companies considering a relocation or expansion into Rowan. To date, the Rowan EDC has hosted 20 in-person visits from companies. That total has already surpassed...
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs in Forsyth County as Hayward Industries cuts 57 jobs

CLEMMONS – A New Jersey manufacturer of swimming pool equipment and thermoplastic flow control products is laying off 57 workers in Forsyth County, according to a report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Hayward Industries Inc. will cut workers at the Clemmons facility located on Hayward Industrial Drive...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

129 jobs coming to Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy