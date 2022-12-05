Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
Acura Finally Confirms the 2024 Integra Type S with 300+ HP
Acura has shared the first info on the new Type S version of the Integra. This high-performance variant features the same components as the Honda Civic Type R: a 300-plus-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, a six-speed manual transmission, front-wheel drive, and a limited-slip differential. The 2024 Integra Type S will go...
Mazda MX-5 Miata Converted To Vintage Roadster By Spanish Coachbuilder Hurtan
Spanish coachbuilder Hurtan has revealed a 30th Anniversary Special Edition based on the existing Grand Albaycin that we reported on last year. The roadster is based on the humble Mazda MX-5 Miata, but with so much of it changed that its cost-effective origins are almost impossible to detect. For this celebratory model, just six examples will be produced, with each available in a choice of three exterior color combinations: Midnight Blue, Cherry Red, or Lead Grey. Two choices will be available for interior trimmings, and each car will feature special upholstery on the seats to identify them as 30th Anniversary models.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2001 Acura MDX
The point of the Junkyard Gems series is to share automotive history, and the period of the middle 1990s through early 2000s is a very interesting one for U.S.-market new vehicles. The SUV revolution went into high gear with the introduction of the 1991 Ford Explorer and 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and sales of sedans, hatchbacks, and minivans began their steady decline. The Detroit companies were in good shape to cash in on the commuter-truck craze, with plenty of additional models ready for a quick slathering of luxury features. Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Isuzu were ready as well … but Honda was completely unprepared for the Next Big Thing at that point. With American sales absolutely critical to Honda (which has never held much market share for four-wheeled vehicles in its home country), a deal was made to rebadge the Isuzu Trooper as the Acura SLX and the Isuzu Rodeo as the Honda Passport while an all-Honda big SUV could be developed. That SUV was the Acura MDX, which debuted for the 2001 model year. Here's one of those first-year MDXs, a huge turning point in Honda history, found in a Denver-area self-service boneyard recently.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Autoblog
Tesla got this thing right
You won't hear me singing Tesla's praises very often. I have no problem with electric cars; in fact, there are a few I even enjoy, though Tesla's sloppy execution leaves a lot to be desired. But, to give credit where credit is due, I have to hand the company's engineers one thing: The Model X's Falcon doors, goofy and unnecessarily complex though they may be, are the right doors for a future family hauler. Why? Because they don't swing.
Autoblog
Buell Fuell Fllow motorcycle marks Eric Buell's electric return ... almost
The pandemic forced Eric Buell's plans to the side, same as everyone else's. The American motorcycle designer is finally back — almost — with the electric two-wheeler we first met in 2019. The company is called Fuell and has sold an electric bicycle called the Flluid-1S since last year. The motorcycle is called the Fllow, packing a motor with a claimed 47 horsepower and ridiculous 553 pound-feet of peak torque to move its 400-pound weight in the highest Fllow-1S trim. The bike's designed to serve urban commuters with a claimed real-world range of 150 miles from a 10-kWh battery, a 3.5-second acceleration to 62 miles per hour, and an 85-mph sustained top speed for highway stints. A 15-hp version allows European riders with restricted licenses to throw a leg over.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
2024 Buick Encore GX spy photos reveal Wildcat-based design
After the reveal of the Buick Wildcat concept car, the company made it clear the styling would appear on many upcoming cars. We've seen it on the recently revealed Envista for China and the U.S., and it will appear on the first Electra electric SUV. But apparently the design language will be adapted to current Buick models, too, as evidenced by the spy photos of the new Encore GX shown above.
Autoblog
Euro-market Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge add efficiency, range
Volvo's tweaked the powertrain specs for the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge in Europe in both front- and all-wheel-drive trims. (We don't get the FWD versions here, only the AWD models.) First reported by CarsUK as a rumor, Autocar dug into the details after the new models hit some EU configurators. The big change there is that the front-drivers are now rear-drivers, engineers moving the single motor to the rear axle in the name of efficiency. The battery in the single-motor cars stays the same size at 67 kWh, but motor output rises from 228 horsepower to 235 hp. Even better, the C40 Recharge goes from an estimated 270 miles on a charge to 296 miles, the XC40 Recharge goes from an estimated 260 miles on a charge to 286 miles on the WLTP cycle.
Carscoops
Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Teased As A Limited-Production Special
Coachbuilder Zagato who blessed us with many stunning Alfa Romeo models in the past will soon add another chapter to its collaboration with the Italian brand as revealed by a new teaser. The new limited-production special will be called “Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato” and is expected to arrive in 2023.
Autoblog
Volkswagen ID. Buzz crashes its way to five-star rating in Europe
Volkswagen's heritage-laced ID. Buzz breaks with tradition in at least one significant way: it's one of the safest cars in its class. While owners of the original Bus often joke that the driver is the crumple zone, the new electric van earned a five-star crash test rating in Europe. The...
Autoblog
2023 VW Tiguan Review: A large, but just OK crossover
Pros: Available third row; stronger engine than most rivals; big for a compact crossover. Cons: Below-average fuel economy and no hybrid option; uninspiring design, touch climate and steering wheel controls have a learning curve. The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is VW's most popular model, and it's easy to see why. Americans...
Autoblog
Free software update brings new features to the Volkswagen ID.4
Volkswagen is keeping its promise of making software improvements to the ID.4 crossover. The company announced a comprehensive round of digital updates that includes new features for the infotainment system and more information displayed in the instrument cluster. The updated software was developed for all 2021 and some 2022 models,...
Alfa Romeo Tonale: this joyful machine is Alfa’s best yet
The best way to think of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale (pronounced Tone-ah-Lee) is as a kind of transitional model. Like its big sibling the Stelvio, it’s a compact SUV crossover, a first for the company and a move away from the traditional saloon and hatches towards the kind of vehicle contemporary buyers want. It’s a little late to the party but no matter, it’s a handsome creation with lots of nice traditional Alfa detailing, sinuous curves and surfaces that you just want to caress. Desirable, in other words, and a nice alternative to the competing (and highly capable and...
Carscoops
The Kia EV6 GT Is Stupidly Fast, But Is It Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Fast?
The Kia EV6 GT is almost here and it evidently offers almost supercar-like performance for a much lower price. In this film from Carwow we get to see it go head to head with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. But then the script changes as the Kia exits stage left. It’s...
Autoblog
Ram Revolution electric concept previewed ahead of CES reveal
Ram has introduced several trucks at the State Fair of Texas in the past couple of years, but it's venturing into new territory to unveil its next concept. The electric Revolution design study will make its debut in January 2023 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The...
Autoblog
Polestar 2 gets 68-horsepower bump via optional over-the-air update
Polestar is taking advantage of its over-the-air software updating system to give the long-range, dual-motor variant of the 2 a generous bump in horsepower — at a cost. Announced exclusively for North America, the performance upgrade costs about $17.50 per horsepower. In its stock configuration, the dual-motor 2 packs...
Autoblog
This attachment converts your manual bike into an eBike
Imagine transforming your traditional bicycle into an eBike by using a single tool. Thankfully, Skarper is here to provide just that. This particular tool attaches to your bike and converts it into an eBike. Skarper is designed to provide riders assistance while on the road or climbing a hill. The attachment provides a top speed of 20 mph (or a restricted speed of 15.5 mph in “relevant countries”), and it’s all thanks to its 250W motor. It’s powered by a 202Wh battery that can be fully charged in 2.5 hours. Skarper says its attachment has a max range of 37 miles and that the system fits disc brake bikes ranging from 160mm to 180mm. There is also a small caliper adaptor for 140mm disc brakes. To learn more about this attachment, head over to skarper.com.
A History of the Automatic Transmission
Here's a look at the historical uses of the automatic transmission as well as its presence in today's automotive market. The post A History of the Automatic Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0