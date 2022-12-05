ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Meet the new female heroes of Disney+ series 'Willow' who reveal an LGBTQ romance, grown-up Elora Danan

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Willow Ufgood never worked his magic alone in the 1998 adventure fantasy "Willow."

The pure-hearted sorcerer wannabe (Warwick Davis) relied on a motley crew that included the drunken knight Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) and the warrior Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) on his epic adventure: saving endangered baby Elora Danan, who is prophesied to become empress.

More than 34 years later, Davis is back in the Disney+ series "Willow" (first two episodes now streaming) to save the world with a new generation of champions. The female-focused team includes Madmartigan and Sorsha's daughter Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz), Kit's protective childhood best friend Jade (Erin Kellyman) and resourceful kitchen maid Brunhilde, nicknamed Dove (Ellie Bamber).

Their quest reveals budding LGBTQ love and the once super-secret identity of the now-grown Elora Danan. Here are the heroes of "Willow":

'Willow' star Warwick Davis: Celebrates his underdog return in Disney+ series: 'Absolutely magic'

Princess Kit rides into adventure and new love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IOrx_0jXrx3Id00
Ruby Cruz took horseback lessons growing up in New Jersey. "It's like riding a bike. You pick it right back up," says Cruz. Disney+

Cruz, 22, who had a breakout role in HBO's 2021 drama "Mare of Easttown," has her hands full portraying Princess Kit's complicated family life. The young royal bristles against her over-protective, duty-oriented mother, Queen Sorsha (Whalley, reprising her film role), who pushes her daughter toward a strategic marriage with a prince (Tony Revolori). Kit's other parent is the legendary  Madmartigan, who disappeared when she was a child.

"In a way, she looks up to her parents and rejects them, especially having the larger-than-life father Madmartigan, who is never around," says Cruz.

Kit jumps at the chance to rescue her kidnapped brother, Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk) prompting her childhood bestie and blossoming lover Jade to join the rescue party.

"Their relationship is really special," says Cruz. "I'm really proud of what we've put together, constructing an authentic representation of queerness and of two people falling in love. It was the greatest of honors to tell the story of these two women."

Protective Jade has big heart, wields lethal sword

Kellyman made a major impact on screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan as the resilient resistance fighter Enfys Nest in 2018’s "Solo: A Star Wars Story."  As "Willow" executive producer, Kasdan wrote the noble knight-in-training Jade character for the 24-year-old British actress,

"Jonathan told me that he had me in his mind for Jade since 'Solo,' which was a complete shock," says Kellyman. "I was overwhelmed."

The warrior shift required Kellyman to trade her "Solo" staff for a "Willow" sword, taking part in a month of stunt training to become weapon and battle-proficient.

"I've never had a prop before other than my staff, so it was great to be trained properly," says Kellyman, who shows fierce skills. Yet she still was dinged with a sword shooting a scene with Cruz that "got me right above the eyebrow. I had a big black eye after that. It wasn't great."

Portraying the evolving and confusing relationship between Jade and Kit was much more satisfying and on the mark.

"It means so much to me to completely hone in on getting these characters right," says Kellyman. "We wanted to make it believable for people watching who may have struggled with figuring out their own sexuality."

Dove is much more than a great muffin maker

After sparking intense love with the once-womanizing Prince Airk, Dove (his nickname for her) quickly proves she is much more than her boast of being "the best buttered-muffin maker in the whole land."

She's the first to volunteer on the perilous search for her stolen lover despite a complete lack of fighting skills.

"We kind of trick everyone into thinking that she's not going to be that useful on this quest. But they find out otherwise, pretty quickly. She has grit, feistiness and determination," says Bamber, 25, who first made a splash as Cosette in the British 2019 TV series "Les Misérables."

While Bamber learned zombie-killing skills training for 2016's Jane Austen action spoof "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies," it's Dove's magic powers that prove the most impactful. To her own surprise, she's revealed to be the grown Elora Danan, whose identity has been kept secret (even from herself) for her safety.

"She truly doesn't believe in herself, to begin with, and many characters around her don't believe in her either," says Bamber. "She goes on this journey of understanding and eventually self-belief through the help of everyone around her."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Meet the new female heroes of Disney+ series 'Willow' who reveal an LGBTQ romance, grown-up Elora Danan

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022

We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
The Hollywood Reporter

Zoe Saldana Says She “Felt Artistically Stuck” While Working on Film Franchises for Past 10 Years

Zoe Saldaña is reflecting on the major tentpole projects that have helped define her career since the late 2000s. During a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the actress said that she is grateful for having been part of massive blockbusters but that they led her to feel “artistically stuck.” Saldaña, whose Netflix series From Scratch launched in October, stars as Neytiri in next month’s highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water and is set to reprise her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, due out in May.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside James Cameron's Billion-Dollar Bet...
defpen

Harrison Ford Returns In The ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Trailer

It is safe to say that today is the day of the major movie trailer release. Not only did Marvel unleash the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer, but Lucas Film has also shared the first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones saga continues as the hero archaeologist takes on a new challenge.
ComicBook

Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling

Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
People

Matt Damon Recalls Making 'Biggest Hits' and 'Bombs' with George Clooney: 'Loved Every Minute of It'

"It's a privilege to call you my friend," Matt Damon said while honoring George Clooney at the Kennedy Center Honors Matt Damon wouldn't change a thing about working with George Clooney. The actor, 52, spoke during the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on Sunday in Washington, D.C., paying tribute to Clooney, 61, who was being honored for lifetime artistic achievements along with Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and the band U2. During his remarks, Damon joked about having made "hits" and "bombs" with Clooney, and enjoying all the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Gizmodo

Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's Romance to Make It to the Movies

The Flash teases an all-out battle for its ninth and final season, while in the DC movie-verse the movie version of the speedster runs in a little earlier than planned. David Duchovny ponders X-Files’ future without Gillian Anderson. Plus, what’s coming on His Dark Materials. Spoilers, away!. Violent...
Pitchfork

Heroes & Villains

In the extravagant trailer for Metro Boomin’s new album, a deranged criminal (played by LaKeith Stanfield) drives a flame-throwing fire truck through a burning city. Metro watches the mayhem unfold from the roof of a compound while Morgan Freeman dissuades him from intervening. “Your place in history is already cemented,” Freeman tells him. “You’ve built a legacy, something people will clearly kill for.” A stoic Metro then snatches a chain floating behind a glass case before hopping into a Batmobile-like whip and jetting into the city. It doesn’t make much sense, but it doesn’t have to: Like Metro’s music, the trailer is expensive, exciting, and crammed with vibrant characters—the plot or message hardly matters. Enjoy car chases and sinister 21 Savage verses? Spectacular explosions and generic Travis Scott hooks? Metro Boomin has an album for you.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

703K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy