Attention all anime fans: A major, global festival is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth to rock out with some of the biggest superstars in the genre. The inaugural International Anime Music Festival heads to Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Saturday, February 25, 2023. It will also stop at Houston's 713 Music Hall on Sunday, February 26 as part of a 37-city trek across North America starting February 6. Following the North American jaunt, the festival will journey across Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America in 2023. What makes this different from other anime events? The International Anime Music Festival showcases...

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO